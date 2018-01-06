5819 results for
Energy Reading 101: What Your Aura Colors Say About You
Auras are the unseen field of energy surrounding a person's physical body.
This 5-Minute Visualization Technique Can Change The World
Immerse yourself in nature without leaving your bed.
5 Ways Getting Upside Down Every Day Benefits Your Mental & Physical Health
And I'm not just talking about handstands.
Being Black In America Comes With A Unique Kind Of Anxiety. Here Are 4 Ways To Cope
There is a sickness in our society that has given you (as a Black person) plenty of reason to worry.
5 Ways To Protect Your Immune System As Quarantine Orders Lift
No matter what reopening phase you're in, these are good habits to start practicing.
The Tantric Practice That Helped My Husband & Me Fall Back In Love
No talking necessary.
A Full Guide To Low Porosity Hair: What It Is, Why It Matters & Tips
You need to care for your porosity type.
Experts Share 5 Easy Ways To Support Your Gut This Summer & Beyond
Simple practices that can make a major difference.
Doomscrolling Is Messing With Your Mental Health: Here's How To Stop
Doomscrolling, also called doomsurfing, was recently placed on Merriam-Webster's "Words We're Watching" list.
Your Healthy Grocery List Made Easy: Here's How To Stock Your Kitchen
Use this to plan your next trip to the supermarket.
This Spiritual Practice Is So Simple But So Effective
Is silence the new self-care?
Why You Should Be Meditating With Your Pet
You can officially stop writing "remember to meditate" on your calendar.
mbg Has A Bold Take On New Year's Resolutions. Join Our Movement
Don't you push yourself enough? This January, nourish yourself.
Exactly What To Eat For COVID-19 Anxiety, According To A Nutritionist
Anxiety, worry, and unease are at an all-time high—the way you eat can help.
If You Like Tarot & Palm Reading, You're Going To Love Lip Print Reading
We're talking about lipsology, the art and science of lip print reading.
7 Small Ways To Strengthen Your Relationship With Your Mom
Simple ways to improve your relationship, no matter how tense things have been.
This Mental Technique Might Make Your Workout Way Less Taxing
You're not a bad runner—you just need a new mindset.
Yes, Yoga Alters Your DNA. Here's Why That's Important
You can add this to your ever-growing list of reasons to do more yoga.
One Thing We Need To Unlearn To Be Better Environmentalists
Read up on the myth of separation and how to move past it.
How Mindfulness Saved Me From An Incurable Illness
The mind is more powerful than we think.