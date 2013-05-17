5819 results for
9 Signs You Have A Hormonal Imbalance + Easy Ways To Fix It
When the word "hormones" is uttered, visions of raging menopausal women come to mind for most. That's so sad. Hormonal changes affect everyone from...
5 Yoga Poses That Build Total-Body Strength
Yoga is not usually the first thing that comes to mind when we think about strength training. While hitting the weights is an effective way to bulk...
Mental Health Checklist: 13 Things To Do If You're Feeling Blue
Where has this guide been all our lives?
5 Affirmations To Inspire Positivity Every Day
Each morning that we wake up is a new opportunity to begin again, to shift, to grow. But sometimes we forget that we greet the day with frustration or...
5 Ways to Release Your Guilty Conscience
Feeling guilty can be very sabotaging to your everyday life.
5 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Help Your Child Avoid A Meltdown
Maybe it’s a refusal to put on a hat, maybe it’s wanting to get out of the car, or not get out of the car — whatever the trigger (and it can be...
A Health Expert's Minimalist Skin Care Routine For Barefaced Beauty
A minimalist skin care routine that this health expert, yogi, and blogger swears by to keep her skin glowing and fresh so she can face the day...
How My Relationship With Exercise Changed When I Stopped Getting My Period
I started prioritizing my friendships.
5 Rules That Will Guide You To A Healthy, Happy Belly
Your gastrointestinal tract takes on a lot of stress. If you eat processed foods, those require a lot more work from your digestive system than whole...
The Perfect Autumn Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Filled with fresh ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, these vegan, sugar-free cookies are a warm, comforting fall treat.
5 Reasons To Try Rope Wall Yoga
Yoga Kurunta is a series of Iyengar style asanas practiced with aid of ropes on a wall, translating to mean puppet or doll made of wood. The student...
This New, Weird Diet Might Be The Best Thing For Gut Health & Weight Loss. Here's Why — And Exactly What To Do
It's not quite keto and not quite intermittent fasting.
The Conscious Guide To Planning A Sustainable Wedding
With that in mind, I'm going to share the process my husband and I went through to incorporate elements of sustainability and plan a wedding that was...
Your Essential Guide To Minimalist Packing
Here's the ultimate guide to decluttering your case of duds and adopting a more minimalist packing mentality.
What Women Really Want From A Man
Guys, I know women confuse the s**t out of you. I'll be the first to admit it: we can be totally and utterly confusing.
This Firefighter's Plant-Based Challenge Started A Food Revolution
This Texas firefighter's inspiring story about plant-based eating will convince you that food truly is medicine.
A Holistic Esthetician's Guide To Dewy, Radiant Skin
Here's a fun beauty ritual packed with nutrients that directly benefit your skin and your happiness.
How To Know When You've Done "Enough"
Work, household chores, errands, or time with the kids … many of us struggle to feel as if we’ve done “enough.”
These Are The Nighttime Rituals The mbg Staff Swears By
Check out these unique nighttime rituals from mbg's staff of yoga teachers, military members, outdoor adventurers and more.
11 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2018
Get ahead of the curve.