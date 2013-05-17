5819 results for

Integrative Health

9 Signs You Have A Hormonal Imbalance + Easy Ways To Fix It

When the word "hormones" is uttered, visions of raging menopausal women come to mind for most. That's so sad. Hormonal changes affect everyone from...

#gut health #hormones
Cheryl Bigus
May 17 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Athleta

5 Yoga Poses That Build Total-Body Strength

Yoga is not usually the first thing that comes to mind when we think about strength training. While hitting the weights is an effective way to bulk...

#happiness #fitness #wellness #yoga
Liz Arch
April 20 2015

5 Affirmations To Inspire Positivity Every Day

Each morning that we wake up is a new opportunity to begin again, to shift, to grow. But sometimes we forget that we greet the day with frustration or...

#happiness #joy #gratitude #affirmations #inspiration
Jo Beth Richards
October 9 2013
Personal Growth
Routines

5 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses To Help Your Child Avoid A Meltdown

Maybe it’s a refusal to put on a hat, maybe it’s wanting to get out of the car, or not get out of the car — whatever the trigger (and it can be...

#Yoga for Kids #stress #yoga poses #yogis #parenting and yoga
Mariam Gates
April 19 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

A Health Expert's Minimalist Skin Care Routine For Barefaced Beauty

A minimalist skin care routine that this health expert, yogi, and blogger swears by to keep her skin glowing and fresh so she can face the day...

#beauty #happiness #joy #wellness #skin
Jordan Younger
January 18 2017
Motivation

5 Rules That Will Guide You To A Healthy, Happy Belly

Your gastrointestinal tract takes on a lot of stress. If you eat processed foods, those require a lot more work from your digestive system than whole...

#food as medicine #happiness #wellness #digestion #healthy foods
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 17 2015
Recipes

The Perfect Autumn Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Filled with fresh ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, these vegan, sugar-free cookies are a warm, comforting fall treat.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Erica Fritch
October 7 2013

5 Reasons To Try Rope Wall Yoga

Yoga Kurunta is a series of Iyengar style asanas practiced with aid of ropes on a wall, translating to mean puppet or doll made of wood. The student...

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga #wellness watch
Melva Max
April 16 2015
Food Trends

The Conscious Guide To Planning A Sustainable Wedding

With that in mind, I'm going to share the process my husband and I went through to incorporate elements of sustainability and plan a wedding that was...

#outdoors #happiness #green living
Shannon Whitehead Lohr
January 13 2017
Travel

Your Essential Guide To Minimalist Packing

Here's the ultimate guide to decluttering your case of duds and adopting a more minimalist packing mentality.

#minimalism
Emma Loewe
January 12 2017

What Women Really Want From A Man

Guys, I know women confuse the s**t out of you. I'll be the first to admit it: we can be totally and utterly confusing.

#love #relationships #wellness #present #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
March 27 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Engine 2

This Firefighter's Plant-Based Challenge Started A Food Revolution

This Texas firefighter's inspiring story about plant-based eating will convince you that food truly is medicine.

#books #food as medicine #happiness #wellness #plant-based
mindbodygreen
January 10 2017

A Holistic Esthetician's Guide To Dewy, Radiant Skin

Here's a fun beauty ritual packed with nutrients that directly benefit your skin and your happiness.

#beauty
Megan Kelly
January 6 2017
Personal Growth

How To Know When You've Done "Enough"

Work, household chores, errands, or time with the kids … many of us struggle to feel as if we’ve done “enough.”

#happiness #joy #personal growth #fear #self-acceptance
Vanessa Loder, MBA
April 9 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Casper

These Are The Nighttime Rituals The mbg Staff Swears By

Check out these unique nighttime rituals from mbg's staff of yoga teachers, military members, outdoor adventurers and more.

#sleep #beauty #meditation #relaxation #journaling
mindbodygreen
January 5 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR BIOHM Health