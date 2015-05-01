5819 results for
What Your Menstrual Cycle Says About Your Health
Did you know that your period can be the biggest and clearest window to what is going on inside your body?
How To Break The Ice With Anyone You Meet (A Model's Guide)
As a model, I’m frequently in the position of meeting new people.
13 Ways To Take A Relationship From Good To Great
Pro tip: Ask questions beyond just "How was your day?"
Eat Fat To Lose Fat? A Functional Medicine Expert Explains 4 Ways To Do The Ketogenic Diet
It's counterintuitive, but the biology behind this fatty diet is compelling.
Are You Eating These Sources Of Hidden Sugar?
You may not drink soda or other sugar sweetened beverages, and maybe you stick with dark chocolate for your desserts. But there are many non-dessert...
Why Too Much Cardio Is Bad For You (And What To Do Instead)
I remember how exhilarated I used to feel after an hours-long run (yes, I said hours). The sheer exhaustion, the sore legs, the achy joints ... I...
How These 8 Yogis Exercise When They're Not Doing Yoga
There's a lot of HIIT involved.
Exactly What To Eat (And What To Avoid) To Have A Great Period
PMS can be a thing of the past.
I Tried Traditional Chinese Medicine For Chronic Bloat. Here's What Happened
I was so happy, I cried.
The Essential Elements Of A Productive Workspace (According To A Feng Shui Healer)
A few simple tweaks are all it takes.
What Are Past Life Regressions + Why You Should Care
Do you believe in past lives?
7 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Are your chocolate cravings so intense that you feel like it screams your name? Do you ever jump out of bed in the middle of the night because of a...
5 Things I Wish People Would Stop Doing In Bikram Yoga
Turning up for a hot Bikram yoga class is one thing. Keeping your cool and observing proper etiquette in one is another. Try not to do any of the...
I Went From 5 Sinus Infections A Year To None: Here's Exactly What I Did
Because recurring sinus infections are the worst.
These Whole30-Approved Breakfast Tacos Will Blow Your Mind (Plus Two More Recipes To Start Your Day Right)
Healthy enough for Whole30, delicious enough to make for all of your friends at brunch.
A Simple Meditation To Empower You Throughout The Day
Your greatness is immeasurable.
Why You Don't Have To Choose Between Money & Spirituality
In my view, money and spirituality actually go very well together
5 Foods For Vibrant Hair
Vibrant hair comes with a balanced and nutritious diet; when we take care of our bodies, our bodies take care of us and give us better output. By...
Roasted Sweets & Beets With Maple Vinaigrette
I've always said I didn't care for beets, but I've officially changed my mind.
Here's What To Eat (And What Not To) To Save The Environment
Saving the world, one bite at a time.