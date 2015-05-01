5819 results for

Women's Health

What Your Menstrual Cycle Says About Your Health

Did you know that your period can be the biggest and clearest window to what is going on inside your body?

#awareness #hormones #fertility #wellness
Vrinda Devani, OB-GYN, M.D.
May 1 2015

How To Break The Ice With Anyone You Meet (A Model's Guide)

As a model, I’m frequently in the position of meeting new people.

#relationships #beauty #happiness #confidence #wellness
Emily Nolan
April 11 2014
Love

13 Ways To Take A Relationship From Good To Great

Pro tip: Ask questions beyond just "How was your day?"

#joy #marriage #dating
Allison Cohen, LMFT
April 10 2014
Functional Food

Eat Fat To Lose Fat? A Functional Medicine Expert Explains 4 Ways To Do The Ketogenic Diet

It's counterintuitive, but the biology behind this fatty diet is compelling.

#fat #healthy reset
Alicia Armitstead
February 1 2017

Are You Eating These Sources Of Hidden Sugar?

You may not drink soda or other sugar sweetened beverages, and maybe you stick with dark chocolate for your desserts. But there are many non-dessert...

#yogurt #inflammation #addiction #almond milk #sugar
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 15 2014

Why Too Much Cardio Is Bad For You (And What To Do Instead)

I remember how exhilarated I used to feel after an hours-long run (yes, I said hours). The sheer exhaustion, the sore legs, the achy joints ... I...

#running #fitness #wellness #yoga
Amy Shah, M.D.
April 29 2015
Women's Health
Integrative Health
Home
Spirituality

7 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Are your chocolate cravings so intense that you feel like it screams your name? Do you ever jump out of bed in the middle of the night because of a...

#supplements #magnesium #sleeping
Britni Thomas, R.D., L.D.
April 26 2015

5 Things I Wish People Would Stop Doing In Bikram Yoga

Turning up for a hot Bikram yoga class is one thing. Keeping your cool and observing proper etiquette in one is another. Try not to do any of the...

#bikram yoga #savasana #wellness #yoga
Low Lai Chow
May 12 2014
Integrative Health

These Whole30-Approved Breakfast Tacos Will Blow Your Mind (Plus Two More Recipes To Start Your Day Right)

Healthy enough for Whole30, delicious enough to make for all of your friends at brunch.

#Paleo #functional recipes #paleo recipes #breakfast
Liz Moody
January 26 2017
Spirituality

Why You Don't Have To Choose Between Money & Spirituality

In my view, money and spirituality actually go very well together

#career #manifestation #money #work #abundance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
April 23 2015
Beauty

5 Foods For Vibrant Hair

Vibrant hair comes with a balanced and nutritious diet; when we take care of our bodies, our bodies take care of us and give us better output. By...

#slideshows #beauty #protein #wellness #healthy foods
Tara Sowlaty
May 28 2013
Recipes

Roasted Sweets & Beets With Maple Vinaigrette

I've always said I didn't care for beets, but I've officially changed my mind.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Finch
October 11 2013
