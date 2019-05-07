5791 results for

Functional Food
Wellness Trends
Beauty

The Truth About Sensitive vs. Sensitized Skin + What To Do About It

Many people claim to have sensitive skin; here, we explain what it is and what to do about it.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 6 2019

5 Things Healthy People Do Every Day Before Work

Adding five things to your day usually means taking more time out of it, right?

#stress #meditation #work #wellness #digestion
Meredith Nordhem
January 16 2014
Recipes
Personal Growth

Open Your Mind in 7 Steps

Positive changes will be evident in your life when you are mentally and physically receptive to the energy that created you and the energy around you.

#relationships #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Jovanka Ciares
September 5 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

How An LA Meditation Teacher Keeps His Calm All Day Long

A healthy lifestyle usually doesn't just happen overnight. It is often built slowly and intentionally by implementing one or two good habits at a...

#Paleo #partner #happiness #gratitude #meditation
Light Watkins
February 7 2017
Mental Health
Sex

Is This Common Hang-Up Messing With Your Sex Life?

Why genital self-image matters. (Yes, this is a thing!)

#news #confidence #body positivity
Kelly Gonsalves
April 30 2019
Spirituality

What 6 Months Of Chakra-Balancing Yoga Did For My Career

"Practicing these skills in class has helped me become a happier, more efficient entrepreneur."

#empowerment #confidence #chakras
Andrea Hannah
April 30 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR New Chapter

Did You Know There Are Two Kinds Of Inflammation? Here’s How To Tell Them Apart

The Sneaky Thing About Silent Inflammation And How To Turn It Around

#partner
Krista Soriano
April 30 2019

Holistic Practices For Combating Substance Abuse

The 12-step program doesn't work for everyone. Here's how to take a more holistic approach.

#holistic healing #wellness #health
Ashley McCann
February 4 2017
Friendships

Do You Have Toxic Family Members? Here Are Some Ways To Deal With Them

Family relationships are complicated, and every situation is different.

#stress #toxic relationships
Sherrie Campbell, Ph.D.
April 28 2019
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This February

While this is a challenging time for many of us, it's also one that celebrates love and togetherness. T

#crystals #astrology
Heather Askinosie
February 3 2017
Friendships

4 Ways To Stand Up & Speak Your Truth (And Why It's So Important)

"I wish more people—especially women—got up and opened their mouths. Shared their stories, their brilliance, their insights. And that more of us don't...

#manifestation #happiness #abundance #confidence #personal growth
Terri Trespicio
February 2 2017
Functional Food

8 Things My Family Learned When We Gave Up Processed Food For 100 Days

My family's experience taking the "100 Days of Real Food” pledge.

#healing #nutrition #asthma #healthy foods #food
Lisa Leake
August 20 2014