Personal Growth

Are Millennials Too Obsessed With Self-Help?

Here's what psychologists have to say.

#happiness #self-care #self-acceptance
Leigh Weingus
September 18 2017
Change-Makers

The Balanced Black Girl On Amplifying Diversity & Michelle Obama's Advice

Balanced Black Girl was made for women of color to have candid conversations about health and well-being.

#makinghistory #Purpose
Adaeze Elechi
February 19
Spirituality

6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season

The zodiac's deep-diving fish directs attention to what lies beneath.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 19
Beauty

You Might Have Heard About "Oxidative Stress" — But Do You Know What It Is?

But as research digs deeper into the link between internal and external health, it's becoming clear that successful skin care is rooted in cellular...

#stress #skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
February 17

Here's How Exercise Could Lower Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

We need to talk about genetic physical fitness.

#fitness #cancer #Recovery
Leigh Weingus
September 14 2017

10 Pitfalls Keeping You From An Awesome Meditation

There are many guidelines out there for how to meditate. But it’s also good to understand what not to do in meditation. Here are 10 common pitfalls...

#stress #meditation #meditation tricks #stress management
Light Watkins
April 2 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

Watch How Much The "Ideal" Female Body Has Evolved Over Time

We're constantly dealt conflicting messages about how our bodies are "supposed" to look. We're told we should accept ourselves as we are, that we're...

#news #feminism #body image #video #body
Emi Boscamp
January 28 2015
Routines

A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Cultivate Self-Love & Open Your Heart

It's important to cultivate love for your No. 1—you!

#Heart #yoga #single life #dating
Claire Grieve
February 13
Functional Food
Women's Health

7 Vagina Myths This Doctor Wants To Clear Up Right Now

How much do you know about your vaginal health?

#empowerment #hormones
Alyssa Dweck, M.D., M.S., FACOG
September 11 2017
Women's Health

13 Moms Show The Beauty Of Breast-Feeding In These Stunning Photos

Most of us know the many benefits of breastfeeding — from boosting babies' brain development to upping mothers' metabolism after birth.

#breastfeeding #motherhood #parenting
Anna Williams
August 3 2015
Beauty

4 Simple Detox Baths To Help Heal Everything

You deserve a hot second to relax.

#beauty #work #relaxation
Amy Jarosky
May 18 2016
Recovery

Is Sleep More Important Than Nutrition, Exercise & Mindfulness?

Can we really be healthy without proper sleep?

#sleep
Lindsay Kellner
April 10 2017
