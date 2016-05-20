5819 results for
A Simple 20-Minute Yoga Sequence You Can Do Anywhere
When traveling is your passion and yoga and fitness are on your everyday to-do list, it can be difficult to choose between the two. With these moves,...
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Your overnight oats just got a whole lot more versatile.
How To Make Your Own Lip Balm In 3 Easy Steps + DIY Recipes To Try
Perfect for a DIY first-timer looking for a baby-smooth pout.
A Chocolate "Fudgsicle" That's Actually Healthy
Go ahead, discover their synergy, and indulge in the deliciousness.
9 Ways To Be Supportive If Your Partner Is Depressed
When you are in a relationship and your partner is depressed, it can be difficult to separate your feelings from theirs, and to understand how to...
Café Gratitude's Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Are The Perfect Sunday Project
The very best morning treat from Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles.
Earth Day Activities That You Can Do From Home This Year
How to celebrate from your own home, backyard, or, yes, Zoom screen.
Why Hairstylists Say Now Is The Perfect Time To Ditch Your Hot Tools
Especially if you're facing some frizz.
12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs
The best flours if you can't stomach gluten.
How I'm Shifting My Mindset Right Now, From The Founder Of TOMS
"There's nothing I can do to change it. But I can change how I experience this holding pattern."
DIY Reflexology: 7 Points For Your Best Workout
Reflexology is the art of applying pressure to “reflex points” on the hands, face, ears, and feet, which brings balance to all of your organs, glands,...
Natural Healthy Aging Tips For Those In Their 40s (That Seriously Work)
This is the prime decade to take a prevent-and-protect approach to your skin.
How My "Perfect" Diet Changed Once I Got Pregnant
I realized it was time to start from scratch—and that was OK.
This Type Of Exercise Is Making Your Body WAY More Inflamed
And exactly how to lower it.
A Psychologist On Helping Your Kids Deal With Disappointment Right Now
So, how can we as parents help our kids through the disappointments they are experiencing so we can all come out healthier and more resilient than...
Perfect Weekday Breakfast: Overnight Oat + Chia Pudding
Making a homemade breakfast does not need to be time consuming, and I can guarantee you it's better for your body than anything you can pick up in 5...
The Way Yoga Helped Me Cope With My Autoimmune Disease
How one yogi let vulnerability prevail during a health catastrophe.
The 3 Phases Of Processing COVID-19 & How To Create Stability
Don't skip Phase 2.
Is Peanut Butter Actually Bad For You?
Should you be spending that extra money on almond butter every time?
How To Use Feng Shui To Manifest Prosperity & Abundance
Get ready to welcome some seriously positive energy into your life.