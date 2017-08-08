5819 results for

Integrative Health
3 Ways A Romantic Relationship Can Spark Your Spiritual Awakening

Your relationship is a spiritual path. It's a way for you to awaken to all of yourself—to the illusions you're still carrying and to the love that...

#love #relationships #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 14 2016

Why Tai Chi Can Help Just About Anyone: A Cardiologist Explains

It was impossible not to enjoy my first Tai Chi practice. Our guide and instructor, Bud, led a hike through glorious red mountains outside St. George,...

#tai chi #healing #mindfulness #mind body connection
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 13 2014
Roasted Fall Vegetable Bowl With Spicy Peanut Sauce

This bowl has been my favorite lunch for the past week. It's super-easy when I take time to roast some vegetables on a Sunday, especially when I pick...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #plant-based #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
November 7 2015
25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love

Do you show up in your relationships? Are you really, truly there for your partner, with full presence and commitment? Or do you show up simply by...

#love #relationships #mindfulness #self-awareness
Emily Gaudette
August 30 2015
A One-Minute Meditation To Silence Your Mind & Calm Your Energy

The world as we know is in dire need of a higher vibration in its collective consciousness.

#meditation #mind body connection #peace #spirituality #intuition
Gabrielle Bernstein
August 5 2014
These 3 Crazy-Simple Breakfasts Will Help Kick-Start A Healthier New Year

With these breakfasts, you'll be a morning person in no time!

#Nourishing New Year
Alexandra Aldeborgh
January 8 2018
The Hormone-Balancing Workout That Helped Me Get My Period Back

I didn't have my period for eight years. This is what did the trick.

#running #fertility #yoga #hiking #hiit
Danielle Pascente
January 7 2018

Why Your Emotional Hang-Ups Are Hurting Your Health

Instead of talking about lowering cholesterol and the benefits of exercise and diet (which are all true!), I want to focus on the non-physical aspects...

#healing #happiness #heart disease #personal growth
Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
March 7 2014
Here's Why Anger Is Good For You + 5 Healthy Ways To Express It

Pent-up anger makes us sick. Healthy expression is good.

#happiness #anger
Julie Booksh
August 27 2016

How To Live With Intent (Even If You're Super Busy & Stressed Out)

About two years ago, I approached my father (Deepak Chopra) with a confession. I told him I was generally exhausted, over caffeinated and my sugar...

#mindfulness #personal growth #intention
Mallika Chopra
April 7 2015
The Do's and Don'ts Of All-Natural Teeth Whitening

Is apple cider vinegar your friend or foe?

#supplements #coconut oil
Mark Burhenne, DDS
January 3 2018