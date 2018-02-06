5762 results for
How A Professional Organizer Declutters Her Home
She swears by "drop zones."
5 Myths About Bladder Issues (And How To Retrain It Naturally)
Bladder training is a real thing.
Why I Quit My Job After I Tried Ayahuasca In Peru
Editor's note: This is a personal essay about one man's experience and should not be taken as advice.
15 Universal Truths About Love
I’ve done numerous interviews and talks about what makes for a successful relationship. I’ve been a marriage counselor for 35 years, and have also...
This One Technique Can Ease Your Stress & Anxiety Big Time
Bonus: It's free.
How I Lost More Than 60 Pounds With These Healing Secrets
Do you suffer from excess weight? Would you like to lose 10 pounds, 20 pounds or a lot more? Are you sick of dieting or food restrictions? If you...
10 Women Saving The Planet, In Honor Of Earth Month
Who saves the world? Girls.
10 Ways To Alkalize Your Body & Improve Your Immunity
Don't be basic (or acidic).
9 Ways To Become A Better, More Positive You
Our lives are often filled with challenges, which can sometimes make it very difficult to be positive. However, I know that choosing to be positive...
When Itchy Bug Bites Get You Down, Reach For These Essential Oils
Here's how to apply them safely.
Why I Don't Recommend A Vegan, Raw, Paleo Or Gluten-Free Diet
I'm a nutritionist and a strong believer in the power of vitamin cures. Every week, I see people significantly improve their health and looks just by...
Want To Get In The Mood For Sex? Here's How To Create An Intimate Environment
Because context is everything.
5 Simple Steps To Creating A Zen Bed For Your Best Ever Sleep
Five simple ways to create a Zen sleeping space to maximize your beauty sleep! In feng shui philosophy, the bedroom represents you and deeply impacts...
What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are
Plus, how your style affects your kids.
7 Things To Know Before You Start A Low FODMAP Diet
When it comes to FODMAPS—quantity matters.
Ever Heard of Astrocartography? The Lowdown On Geographical Astrology
Ever thought about how astrology plays into the energies of specific locations?
The Food Mantras A Holistic Nutritionist Lives By
Because the real goal is feeling vibrant and energetic in our bodies, right?
17 Ways To Make Sure You're Stretching The Right Way
I like being flexible and it's taken me a long time to get flexible. I'm still working on improving it. From someone who's spent a lot of time...
7 Ways To Tap Into The Power Of The New Moon In Pisces & The Solar Eclipse
Calling all sirens, mermaids and water babies! Tonight's new moon in enchanting, ethereal Pisces — the watery sign of the fish — brings a flood of...
Finally! A Greens Powder That Actually Tastes Good, Say mbg Reviews
"The best green veggie powder I have tasted."