8994 results for

Spirituality

Here's Exactly What 2019 Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins release their much-anticipated 2019 forecast.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 2 2019
Functional Food

Which Nuts Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking

Bet you can't guess which one came out on top.

#protein #fat
Liz Moody
March 28 2017

An Aromatherapist's Guide To Treating Dandruff

Here are 6 effective essential oils and botanical recipes to naturally tackle dandruff.

#aromatherapy #beauty #mind body connection
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
March 28 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Annie's

What I Want My Kids To Know (And Love!) About Comfort Food

"Good" and "bad" foods don't exist in this family's home—here's why.

#partner #easy meals
Nicole Modic
January 17 2019
Spirituality

Wellness Leaders Reveal Their No. 1 Spiritual Practice

It's officially time to bust out that sage stick and hold tight to those crystals.

#wellness
Emma Loewe
March 28 2017
Spirituality
Spirituality

Why Is It Called The "Super Wolf Blood Moon" Anyway?

Your explainer for Sunday's lunar event.

#news #astrology
Emma Loewe
January 16 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Solaray® Mycrobiome®
Mental Health

Are People Starting To Care More About Their Mental Health Than Weight Loss?

According to new data released by Barnes & Noble, books on mental health outsold books on diet and exercise in the new year.

#news #anxiety #books #My Why #depression
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 15 2019
Home

This Is The Best Decluttering Advice Of 2017

A former hoarder outlines the one thing that worked for her.

#minimalism #Journey
Emma Loewe
December 29 2017
Beauty
Spirituality

Ram Dass On Spirituality, Life & Love

A peaceful heart begets a peaceful world.

#love #happiness #mindfulness #spirituality
Emma Loewe
January 19 2016
Recipes
Motivation

How To Find A Pair Of Yoga Pants That Will Last All Year

Just pay attention to these four details.

#running #athleisure #yoga
Leigh Weingus
December 27 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Suja

5 Surprising Ways To Heal Your Gut

You can begin to heal your gut by making a few adjustments in your diet and lifestyle that will pave the way for better digestion, less stress, and a...

#gut health #digestion #microbiome
mindbodygreen
March 24 2017
Home
Friendships

3 Ways Yoga Can Take Your Workout To The Next Level

A mindful practice can fill important gaps in a high-intensity fitness routine. Here's why yoga is the yin to CrossFit's yang.

#fitness #Yoga for Men #yoga #crossfit
Todd McCullough
May 11 2016
Personal Growth

4 Techniques Used Around The World To Heal Trauma

Anyone can learn these skills, and with practice, they can positively impact the way you respond to everyday stress.

#healing #meditation
James S. Gordon, M.D.
May 26 2015