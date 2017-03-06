8994 results for

Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Your Valentine's Day Forecast Is Here

This week could be off to a rocky start, but the dust should settle come Thursday.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 11 2019
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Essential Oils For Your Thyroid Hormones

The best essential oils for your thyroid health, including frankincense, sweet orange, and bergamot.

#stress #thyroid #inflammation #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
November 25 2018
Home

I Live In A 124-Square-Foot Home. Here Are The Minimalism Rules I Live By

Ask yourself: Is it a "hell yes"? If it's not, make it a "hell no."

#minimalism
Amie Tollefsrud
April 17 2017
Parenting

People With THIS Personality Trait Have Kids Who Do Better At School

Their kids tend to be better at math, science, and problem-solving.

#news #empowerment
Kelly Gonsalves
February 10 2019

5 Everyday Ways To Teach Your Kids Gratitude (And Why It's So Important)

As a psychiatrist and mother of two young children, I believe teaching kids gratitude is key to helping them build a solid foundation for well-being...

#parenting advice #gratitude #wellness #parenting
Dr. Monisha Vasa
February 5 2016
Women's Health

7 Natural Ways To Relax & Bring Comfort To Your Childbirth

From giving yourself a warm oil massage to meditating during the early stages of labor, here are a few strategies that can help you have a relaxed,...

#parenting advice #mindfulness #fertility #pregnancy #parenting
Liddy Arens
May 1 2016

Is Beverly Hills The Latest Wellness Hub?

Beverly Hills is trading in wealth for wellth.

#wellth #celebrity #wellness
Elizabeth Inglese
May 12 2017

How To Stop Getting Hung Up On Perfection + Take Your Practice To The Next Level

Perfection is boring, a dead end. Progress is alive and full of potential. It means we’re always learning, and that’s more rewarding than...

#stress #fitness #meditation #inspiration #stress management
Sadie Lincoln
May 28 2016
Wellness Trends

I Tried Every Wellness Trend From The Last 5 Years. This Was The Only Thing That Worked.

If you're feeling like information overload, this is for you.

#empowerment #wellness
Meg Berryman
February 27 2017

This Yoga Pose Will Bring Calmness To Your Day

Who doesn't have time for one pose?

#fitness #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
February 14 2016

4 Reasons To Go Vegan (That Aren't All About Your Diet)

Vegan living extends beyond our plates. It affects the way we dress, the personal care products we use, and the values we hold dear.

#health #vegan
Jake Madoff
May 27 2016

How To Forgive An Ex + Move On From A Toxic Relationship (Even When It Seems Impossible)

"By stepping toward forgiveness, I am not condoning my ex's actions. I am simply letting go of my hope for a better past."

#relationships #forgiveness #personal growth
Paula Witman
April 10 2017

2 Yoga Stretches To Do Every Day

We all could use a little more yoga in our lives, even if it's just two stretches.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
February 13 2016
Friendships

A 1-Minute Yoga Sequence To Help You Unwind

Long day? Relax with 60 seconds of yoga.

#fitness #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
February 12 2016
Personal Growth

Why Forgiveness Has The Power To Heal & Make You Whole Again

One of the heaviest emotional burdens we carry is a lack of forgiveness

#healing #forgiveness #mind body connection
Deepak Chopra
July 3 2015
Friendships

mbg Gift Guides: 12 Better Basics For Everyone On Your List (And We Mean Everyone)

Welcome to mbg's first gift guide of 2018, where we're proving that practical doesn't have to mean boring.

#gift guide 2018 #environmentalism #gift guide #holiday
Emma Loewe
November 13 2018