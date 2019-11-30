5819 results for

Personal Growth
Integrative Health
Meditation

Rethinking Mindfulness: Two Techniques For People Who Can’t Sit Still

Sharon Salzberg sure knows a thing or two about practicing mindfulness, especially during times of grief and uncertainty. 

#anxiety #mbgpodcast #grief
Jason Wachob
May 12
Parenting

Mindfulness Isn't Just for Adults: Teaching Your Kids To Reset Is Essential

Today’s teenagers are more stressed and anxious than young people of that age group have ever been before.

#affirmations
Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
November 30 2019
Meditation

This Simple Practice Shows Promise In Study To Lower Blood Pressure

A study by Brown University has found adopting a mindfulness practice led to significantly lower blood pressure in the study participants.

#news #Heart #stress
Sarah Regan
December 5 2019
Meditation
Meditation

We Knew Mindfulness Could Help Anxiety — But Now There's Science To Back It Up

With the stress of the holidays and family time finally starting to wind down, now is a good time to take a moment to reflect inward.

#news #anxiety #gratitude #fear
Christina Coughlin
January 7
Integrative Health

An Hour Of Yoga May Help Ease PCOS Symptoms By 29%, New Study Finds

Talk to your doctor about adding mindful yoga to your PCOS treatment plan.

#news #hormones #healthy period #yoga
Abby Moore
April 16
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

Mindfulness Can Help Us Process Fear More Rationally, Study Finds

Can we train our brains to not overreact to fear stimuli?

#news #fear
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
October 17 2019
Functional Food
Mental Health
Personal Growth

Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task + 4 Easy Ways To Refocus

It turns out it's more efficient—and better for your state of mind—to do one thing at a time.

#stress #confidence #brain
Anne Marie O’Connor
July 17
Sex

How Just 2 Minutes of Mindfulness A Day Can Improve Your Sex Life

Try this meditation daily to increase the intensity of your bodily sensations.

#orgasm #dating
Amy Leigh Mercree
July 16 2019
Climate Change

This Mindful Exercise Is Similar To Yoga & It's Good For The Planet

Similar to yoga, surfing takes strength, skill, and self-reflection.

#breath #mbgpodcast #yoga #climate change
Jason Wachob
June 28
Meditation
Meditation

4 Ways To Practice Active Meditation If You Can't Sit Still

No need to sit still to reap the benefits of meditation.

#anxiety
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
October 24 2019
Meditation

A 10-Minute Meditation Might Help Suffering Perfectionists, New Study Reports

Perfectionism is a trait with both positive and negative aspects that can affect just one person or everyone around them.

#news #stress #mantras
Christina Coughlin
February 5
Personal Growth

A Holistic Psychologist Shares 5 Ways To Detox Your Mind & Feel Refreshed

Step 4: Create physical space to clear mental space.

#anxiety #stress
Ellie Cobb, Ph.D.
July 21 2019
Spirituality

Seated Meditation Not Your Thing? How To Make Your Movements More Mindful

"If you're in your mind, chances are that you're probably not in your body."

#COVID-19 #Journey
Emma Loewe
May 25