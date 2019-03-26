7251 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR New Chapter

Is Your Multivitamin Fermented? Here's Why That Actually Matters

The Unexpected Thing That Makes Supplements So Much More Effective

#supplements #partner
mindbodygreen
March 26 2019
Functional Food

The 5 Essential Cookbooks If You Want To Heal Your Gut

From IBS to bloating to autoimmune problems, here's exactly where to start.

#gut health #Well Read #digestion #microbiome
Liz Moody
June 16 2019
Functional Food

The 8 Metabolism-Boosting Foods That Nutrition Experts Rely On

Eat 'em daily to give your system a little boost.

#gut health #thyroid #metabolism
Liz Moody
March 24 2019
Integrative Health

5 Principles This Functional Medicine Doctor Swears By

You'll have a new understanding of what it means to be healthy.

#inflammation #functional nutrition #cleanse
Alejandro Junger, M.D.
December 9 2019
Recipes
Recipes

Carrot Cumin Soup & 2 More Ayurvedic Recipes To Keep On Rotation In Late Summer

Mid-July to September is the time for foods that are sweet, salty, and sour.

#Ayurveda #digestion #turmeric #immunity
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
July 12

An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Morning

A good day starts with intentional movement.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Mary Beth LaRue
February 23 2016
Integrative Health
Travel

8 Genius Tips To Avoid Jet Lag On Your Next Trip: An M.D. Explains

It’s the traveler’s equivalent of a hangover, with the main difference being that you probably had no fun getting it, and the pain will last longer...

#sleep #health #travel
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 29 2016
Functional Food

This Diet Is Your Best Bet For Treating IBS & Other Painful Digestive Conditions

Cut out these foods to treat gas, bloating, and constipation.

#gut health #digestion
Elsbeth Riley
January 29 2019
Routines
Healthy Weight
Functional Food
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Personal Growth
PAID CONTENT FOR Champion Petfoods

If You Think Your Pet’s A Picky Eater, Here’s What Might Be Going On Instead

This is a great option if you’ve got a picky or food-sensitive fur baby

#partner #dogs
Krista Soriano
April 17 2019
Parenting
Social Good
Functional Food