Mental Health

Mental Comfort Food: 4 Ways Nutritional Psychiatry Can Help Alleviate Anxiety

The foods can actually comfort our mental health are a bit—shall we say?—different.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #inflammation #mbgpodcast #brain
Jason Wachob
March 24
Home

Solved: This Is The Right Way To Water Your Plants (And Bring Them Back To Life If They're Dead)

Did you know that the type of pot you have affects how much you should water?

#plants
Veronica Peerless
January 19 2019

A Sexologist Spills Her Secrets To Heating Up Your Long-Term Relationship

Sex is not a job. It’s a pleasure. That’s what makes it such a unique feature of our lives. In order to keep our sex lives spontaneous and...

#love #relationships #sexuality #marriage #sex
Kelly McDonnell-Arnold, M.A., MBA, RSW
February 29 2016
Motivation

I Lost 150 Pounds. Here's How I Helped My Body Bounce Back

Your body looks a little different after you lose 150 pounds.

#how to lose weight #body image #weight loss success
Kelly Coffey
February 26 2016
Functional Food

4 Bloat-Busting Foods This Naturopathic Doctor Recommends To Her Patients

The simplest options are sometimes the best when it comes to bloat reduction.

#gut health #functional nutrition #superfoods
Olivia Giacomo
July 29
Personal Growth

8 "Healthy" Things I'm Not Going To Do Anymore

Can we please take a touch step and box jump back and objectively look at the culture we're creating?

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
Jennifer Galardi
May 11 2015
Women's Health
How Much Exercise Do You Really Need To Lose Weight?

By choosing a workout you'll actually do, and combining it with a healthy diet, you are on your way to reaching your healthy weight!

#partner #body positivity #hiit
mindbodygreen
November 20 2016
Functional Food

The Fruit You Should Be Eating Before Bed For Better Sleep

Most of us eat this one for breakfast, but the trick is to eat it right before bed for a great night's sleep.

#sleep #food
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
August 20 2016
Functional Food

6 Healthy Weight-Supporting Foods A Nutritionist Recommends To Everyone

When we make smart dietary choices, it can set the stage for healthy digestion, improved metabolism, and a healthy weight.

#gut health #superfoods
Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
June 6
Personal Growth

8 Inspirational Books To Help You Embrace Self-Love

There is a big misconception that self-love is selfish. It's really just about treating yourself with the same compassion and care you show others....

#love #happiness #confidence #personal growth #self-care
Shannon Kaiser
February 14 2016
Beauty

Beauty Sleep: 12 Nighttime Skin Care Routine Tips That Seriously Work

A good night's rest is like drinking from the Fountain of Youth, providing you with the regeneration process you need to wake up glowing.

#sleep #skin care #mbgsupplements
Alexa Erickson
March 30
Mental Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Want To Sleep More Deeply? Add These 6 Things To Your Nighttime Routine

Transform your nighttime ritual and get your best night of rest with these 6 unique tips for deep sleep.

#sleep #wellness #journaling #magnesium #essential oils
mindbodygreen
June 27 2017
Women's Health
Functional Food