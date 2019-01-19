7113 results for
Mental Comfort Food: 4 Ways Nutritional Psychiatry Can Help Alleviate Anxiety
The foods can actually comfort our mental health are a bit—shall we say?—different.
Solved: This Is The Right Way To Water Your Plants (And Bring Them Back To Life If They're Dead)
Did you know that the type of pot you have affects how much you should water?
A Sexologist Spills Her Secrets To Heating Up Your Long-Term Relationship
Sex is not a job. It’s a pleasure. That’s what makes it such a unique feature of our lives. In order to keep our sex lives spontaneous and...
I Lost 150 Pounds. Here's How I Helped My Body Bounce Back
Your body looks a little different after you lose 150 pounds.
4 Bloat-Busting Foods This Naturopathic Doctor Recommends To Her Patients
The simplest options are sometimes the best when it comes to bloat reduction.
8 "Healthy" Things I'm Not Going To Do Anymore
Can we please take a touch step and box jump back and objectively look at the culture we're creating?
How To Get Rid Of A UTI Fast, Using Natural Remedies
Before you run to antibiotics, try this.
How Much Exercise Do You Really Need To Lose Weight?
By choosing a workout you'll actually do, and combining it with a healthy diet, you are on your way to reaching your healthy weight!
The Fruit You Should Be Eating Before Bed For Better Sleep
Most of us eat this one for breakfast, but the trick is to eat it right before bed for a great night's sleep.
6 Healthy Weight-Supporting Foods A Nutritionist Recommends To Everyone
When we make smart dietary choices, it can set the stage for healthy digestion, improved metabolism, and a healthy weight.
8 Inspirational Books To Help You Embrace Self-Love
There is a big misconception that self-love is selfish. It's really just about treating yourself with the same compassion and care you show others....
Beauty Sleep: 12 Nighttime Skin Care Routine Tips That Seriously Work
A good night's rest is like drinking from the Fountain of Youth, providing you with the regeneration process you need to wake up glowing.
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
There's a reason we call them "comfort" foods.
6 Reasons To Add Bone Broth To Your Diet For Healthy Aging & Weight Loss
Fasting can be difficult for many. And then it hit me: bone broth.
The Unexpected Benefits Of Waking Up At The Same Time Every Morning
Yes, even on weekends.
So, What Exactly Happens When You Stop Taking A Probiotic?
Don't give up on your gut.
3 Lesser-Known Tips A TCM Practitioner Recommends For Immunity
Looking for more ways to boost your immunity?
Want To Sleep More Deeply? Add These 6 Things To Your Nighttime Routine
Transform your nighttime ritual and get your best night of rest with these 6 unique tips for deep sleep.
Is It Time For The Wellness World To Consider Egg Freezing?
It's Time To Chill
I'm An Integrative RD & This Is The Supplement I Recommend To Celeb Clients
"It's filled with game-changing ingredients."