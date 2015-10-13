7113 results for

Functional Food
Off-the-Grid

These 8 Sustainable Essentials Will Be The Stars Of Your Fourth Of July BBQ

This year, pronounce your independence from single-use plastic.

#environmentalism #holiday
Emma Loewe
July 3 2019
Integrative Health

No, Butter Isn't Back: A Cardiologist Explains Why You Should Stay Away From Animal Fat

In the last five years, there's been a huge push to abandon the idea that saturated fats promote heart disease.

#nutrition #heart disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 17 2015
Functional Food
Beauty

10 Of The Healthiest Foods To Eat When You’re Pregnant

If you’re pregnant, you’re probably all too familiar with what foods to avoid — shellfish, unpasteurized cheese, and deli meats that may carry...

#fertility #pregnancy #healthy foods
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
May 29 2015
Spirituality
Functional Food

7 Things You Need To Know About Fermented Foods

Fermented foods may be making news now, but they've been around for thousands of years.

#wellness #immunity #healthy foods #microbiome #food
Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 12 2014

8 Real Foods To Eat Yourself Clean

Getting healthy and slimming down doesn't have to be confusing or difficult.

#nutrition #weight loss #food
Cat Elliott
January 16 2015
Women's Health

I Was Tired, Bloated, & Stressed Out—Here's How I Regained My Health

I discovered that my symptoms — fatigue, mental fog, weight gain, altered periods, and bloating — could all be signs of gut and hormone imbalances

#hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 7 2015
Food Trends

Should Even Vegans Be Drinking Bone Broth?

Warning: This liquid gold elixir might just rock your world.

#Paleo #recipes #food as medicine #vegan #editor's pick
Liz Moody
September 14 2016
Mental Health

What Are Nootropics? Your Guide To The Best Brain-Boosting Nutrients

Your guide to nootropics, including caffeine, adaptogens, and pharmaceutical options like Modafinil and Adderall.

#supplements #brain
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 1 2019

5 Foods To Help Wean Yourself Off Sugar

My patient Lynette was almost in tears. “Every diet I’ve ever been on has failed!” she told me in frustration. “And it’s always for the same reason —...

#nutrition #microbiome #sugar #food #probiotics
Raphael Kellman, M.D.
July 15 2014
Recovery

7 Habits That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds

It’s been over five years since I decided to take responsibility for my health and change my lifestyle. As a result, I’ve lost 40 pounds of fat and...

#how to lose weight #mind body connection #weight loss #weight loss success
Osha Key
September 12 2015
Functional Food

Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

Let's dive into the actual science.

#sugar
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
June 20 2017
Integrative Health
Home

How Worried Should You Be About Chemicals In Your Clothes?

Here's how to avoid potential irritants without driving yourself crazy.

#eco-fashion #environmentalism #toxins at home #sustainability #fashion
Emma Loewe
August 3 2017
Nature

10 Simple Ways To Live More Sustainably, Starting Today

New Year’s isn’t the only time to make resolutions. How about we all make one big one this Earth Day to live a more eco-friendly existence?

#farmer's markets #environmentalism #organic
Emmanuelle Chriqui
April 22 2015