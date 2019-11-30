289 results for

Mindfulness Isn't Just for Adults: Teaching Your Kids To Reset Is Essential

Today’s teenagers are more stressed and anxious than young people of that age group have ever been before.

#affirmations
Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
November 30 2019
Struggling With Fertility? Here Are 5 Ways Acupuncture Might Help

The science behind how acupuncture can help you conceive.

#fertility #Acupuncture
Mary Sabo, LAc, DACM
November 5 2019
A DIY Pedicure Soak For Super-Soft Feet

This easy-to-brew foot soak combines natural ingredients that can help soothe and disinfect even the most disheveled pair of feet. Epsom salt is...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Mary Helen Leonard
November 4 2015
Minimalist Makeover: How Simplifying Your Life Will Bring You Major Happiness

In today's age of tiny homes, Soylent, and capsule wardrobes, you don't have to look far to see minimalism's touch.

#minimalism #personal growth #simplicity #green living
Emma Loewe
November 14 2016
Let's Settle This: Should You Do Yoga When You're Sick?

This is for anyone blowing their nose right now.

#yoga poses #yoga #cold #flu
Leigh Weingus
January 19 2017
These Gentle Exfoliants Will Bring Your Freshest Face Forward

Kiss sun damage, fine lines, and blemishes goodbye.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
October 16 2017
Is Cheating Ever OK? A Sex Therapist Explains

THIS is the difference between cheating and ethical nonmonogamy. Take notes.

#love #relationships #sexuality #marriage #sex
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
May 20 2017
Hit Play On These 4 New Audiobooks For Some Much-Needed Life Advice

Add the right audiobook to your daily routine, and you've got your own personal motivation coach.

#empowerment #partner #confidence
Krista Soriano
September 16 2019
How To Style Your Home, Based On Your Myers-Briggs Type

What mini makeover best suits your personality?

#minimalism #manifesting #plants
Emma Loewe
June 15 2018