Spirituality

Your Astrological Guide To Finishing The Season On A High Note

It's the perfect time to let your friends know you're there for them.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 26 2019
Spirituality

6 Questions To Journal On For The Pisces New Moon

Turn on an ocean soundscape and get writing.

#journaling #astrology
Alexandra Roxo
March 5 2019
Beauty

These New Releases In Natural Beauty Are Totally Worth The Splurge

#makeup #skin care #toxins at home #organic
Lindsay Kellner
January 31 2019
I Simplified My Home — And It Ended Up Changing My Whole Damn Life

"Having less 'stuff' gives me more space to breathe, think, move, create, and best of all, connect with what I already have and truly value."

#minimalism #productivity
Jules Acree
January 27 2019
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready, Because Your Loftiest Goals Just Might Become Reality

If ambitious plans seemed to hit a snag over the past five months, don't abandon hope.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 3 2018
Recipes

How To Make A Delicious, Spice-Filled Bloody Mary Without Mix

A bloody Mary mix hand-picked from your garden just sounds healthier, right?

#alcohol #Herbs #environmentalism #drinks
Jamie Schneider
November 17 2019
Spirituality

What Tuesday's Rare Super Pink Moon In Libra Can Mean For You

6 ways to harness the heightened energy from home.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 6
Spirituality

6 Ways To Clean Up Your Life With Tonight's Supermoon In Virgo

Come Monday, it will be hard to ignore messy piles and overstuffed closets.

#full moon #astrology
The AstroTwins
March 8
Personal Growth

Minimalism Is The Secret To Getting Sh*t Done: Here's Why

Refining these four habits can totally transform your productivity.

#productivity #happiness #abundance
Paula Rizzo
March 25 2016
Recipes