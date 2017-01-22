44 results for

The 4 Spiritual Teachers Who Have Totally Revolutionized My Life

Whether you're doing the dishes or riding on the train, listening to their words or reading their texts can put you in positive mind space within...

#holistic healing #personal growth #spirituality
Rishma Petraglia
January 22 2017
Spirituality

July Is Chock-Full Of Eclipses & Retrogrades. Here's How To Navigate 'Em

Sharp lines will be drawn as eclipses reconfigure the rules and roles of gender and power.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
July 1 2019
Spirituality

5 Ways To Bring Yourself Back Into Balance This Libra Season

Time to slow down and set your mood to happy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 22 2019
Spirituality
Home

10 Inspirational Books Everyone Should Read This Summer

The warm days of summer provide the perfect setting for quiet time and relaxation. One of my favorite ways to relax is with a good book. When I look...

#books #happiness #relaxation #inspiration
Barb Schmidt
July 1 2014
Functional Food

30 Books Guaranteed To Boost Your Courage

As a doctor who became fascinated with the strong, scientifically proven link between fear and disease, I started realizing it might be part of my job...

#healing #books #inspiration #fear
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
February 28 2015
Home
Home

The Feng Shui Rebalance You'll Want To Do At Home ASAP

If you walk in your front door and immediately feel stuck and unhappy, a quick rebalance may be just the fix.

#feng shui #feng shui tips #home designs #home
Marianne Gordon
September 28 2017
Parenting

How To Live With Intent (Even If You're Super Busy & Stressed Out)

About two years ago, I approached my father (Deepak Chopra) with a confession. I told him I was generally exhausted, over caffeinated and my sugar...

#mindfulness #personal growth #intention
Mallika Chopra
April 7 2015
Home
Love

Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This April

A funny book on aging and the novel that has the literary world abuzz.

#anxiety #Well Read #longevity
Liz Moody
April 4 2019
Spirituality
Integrative Health

Why This Herbalist Thinks There's No Shame In Taking Pharmaceuticals

Both herbs and medication have a place in health care today.

#Herbs #healing #wellness
Mike Iamele
October 31 2014
Home
Home

15 Lucky Houseplants According To Feng Shui & Where To Put Them

Different plants in different places can offer lots of benefits to you and your space.

#feng shui #plants
Sarah Regan
June 17