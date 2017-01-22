44 results for
The 4 Spiritual Teachers Who Have Totally Revolutionized My Life
Whether you're doing the dishes or riding on the train, listening to their words or reading their texts can put you in positive mind space within...
July Is Chock-Full Of Eclipses & Retrogrades. Here's How To Navigate 'Em
Sharp lines will be drawn as eclipses reconfigure the rules and roles of gender and power.
5 Ways To Bring Yourself Back Into Balance This Libra Season
Time to slow down and set your mood to happy.
Happy International Women's Day! Here's Why Today Will Be Extra Powerful, According To Astrology
The divine feminine is rising, thanks to this transit.
The Bagua Map Is The Most Important Tool In Feng Shui. Here's How To Use It
Bring on the balance.
10 Inspirational Books Everyone Should Read This Summer
The warm days of summer provide the perfect setting for quiet time and relaxation. One of my favorite ways to relax is with a good book. When I look...
Study Says 82% Of Avocado Oil Is Stale: How To Find A Healthy Option
The truth about your avo oil.
30 Books Guaranteed To Boost Your Courage
As a doctor who became fascinated with the strong, scientifically proven link between fear and disease, I started realizing it might be part of my job...
How To Give Your Home A Feng Shui Makeover — In One Day
Hint: It's all about your storage.
3 Natural Scents Guaranteed To Make You Happy Right Now
Get sniffin'.
The Feng Shui Rebalance You'll Want To Do At Home ASAP
If you walk in your front door and immediately feel stuck and unhappy, a quick rebalance may be just the fix.
This Mom Opens Up About Her Picture-Perfect Instagram Feed
Her honesty is so refreshing.
How To Organize Your Life Using The 9 Principles Of Feng Shui
Let the guas lead the way this year.
How To Live With Intent (Even If You're Super Busy & Stressed Out)
About two years ago, I approached my father (Deepak Chopra) with a confession. I told him I was generally exhausted, over caffeinated and my sugar...
5 Common Things A Feng Shui Expert Doesn't Keep In Her Home
Hang your mirrors wisely.
Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This April
A funny book on aging and the novel that has the literary world abuzz.
6 Steps To Invite Spirituality Into Your Life Every Day
Take up daily meditation.
Why This Herbalist Thinks There's No Shame In Taking Pharmaceuticals
Both herbs and medication have a place in health care today.
10 Feng Shui Mistakes Everyone Makes At Home
There's a quick fix for each!
15 Lucky Houseplants According To Feng Shui & Where To Put Them
Different plants in different places can offer lots of benefits to you and your space.