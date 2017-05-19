1077 results for

Sex

How To Use Sexual Energy to Manifest More Abundance, Love & Success

You can connect your heart and sacral energies to amplify your manifesting potential. Here's how:

#manifestation #sexuality #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Lloyd Burnett
May 19 2017
Spirituality

The Morning Routine Gabrielle Bernstein Loves For Getting Out Of A Rut

"Appreciating what you do have puts you in the right state of mind to receive better opportunities."

#manifesting #gratitude #journaling #Journey
Gabrielle Bernstein
October 5 2019
Spirituality
Personal Growth
Love
Love
Love

How I Unintentionally Manifested The Man Of My Dreams

"I was loving my life and putting really radical vibes into the universe. I look back and laugh about how I unintentionally manifested a guy who...

#manifesting #dating #soul mates
Alyssa Davis
May 11 2017
Spirituality
PAID CONTENT FOR MINDBODY

Want To Be More Magnetic? Try These 7 Self-Care Practices

If you’re in a self-care rut or just can’t stand the idea of staying in to do another face mask, we’ve compiled a list of unconventional ways to treat...

#empowerment
mindbodygreen
May 15 2017
Travel

14 Semi-Brilliant Stay-At-Home Vacay Ideas For The Long Weekend

No matter where you are located or your situation, the idea of an escape probably sounds pretty intriguing right now.

#COVID-19 #Healthy Travel
Alexandra Engler
May 22
Spirituality
Meditation

Curious About Meditation? Here's A Breakdown Of The 12 Major Styles

From mantra to transcendental, get caught up on the basics.

#yoga #mantras #chakras
Lily Silverton
May 1
Spirituality
Spirituality

How I Finally Found Friends That Get My Spiritual Side

I had just started my journey into spirituality when I was at dinner, and I heard a woman talking about Doreen Virtue's angel cards. I immediately got...

#relationships #friendship #mindfulness #abundance #wellness
Abbey Campbell Cook
April 16 2016
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 24)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Lena Dunham's surprising beauty secret, the truth about alcohol and heart disease, and what...

#alcohol #news #celebrity #back pain #heart disease
Leigh Weingus
March 24 2017
Beauty
Spirituality

A Crystal's Shape Matters Too. Here's Everything You Need To Know

Looking for some stability? Go for the grounding essence of a cube.

#crystals
Heather Askinosie
November 6 2017
Integrative Health