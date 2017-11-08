3584 results for
7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including an under-the-radar food allergy, why it's never too late to start exercising, and the reason...
The Top Pain-Relieving Herbs This Integrative Neurologist Recommends To Patients
You know turmeric makes the list, but what else?
Your Self-Imposed Beliefs May Be Aging You — Here's How To Break Free
It's time to release the hold of self-limiting beliefs.
The Easiest Ways To Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage This Summer
The bad news is that you can't completely undo sun damage. But thankfully, there are a few steps you can take to mitigate its negative effects.
Do You Drink More Water Than The Average American?
Why hydrating and rehydrating is an unskippable part of your workout and daily life, and what affects our fluid levels the most.
How Much Protein Should You Actually Be Getting & Is All Protein Created Equal?
Way more than you ever wanted to know about protein!
Birth Control Side Effects? Here's Your Expert Guide
For any woman who's ever taken hormonal birth control.
8 Things You Need To Know Today (October 30, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Monsanto's new weed killer, a woman who was lost at sea, and the future of health care.
4 All-Natural Tips To Boost Brain Power By Improving Gut Health
The gastrointestinal tract produces hormones that encourage optimal digestion, nutrient absorption, and regular bowel function. But that's not all —...
How To Make Your Midday Walk A More Mindful Experience, From A 'Walking Professor'
Turns out, a good long walk is a wellness ritual all its own.
Avocados, Red Wine & Other Delicious Foods To Boost Your Sex Drive
Overall, I recommend a Mediterranean Diet and moderate exercise to improve your libido (and overall health). But there are also a few specific...
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Vaccines
As a physician working with underserved populations, I see dozens of people die from flu and flu-related complications every year. Because of this, I...
Why Healthy People Have Heart Attacks & What You Can Do To Prevent One
Take advantage of the widely available cardiovascular tests.
This One Habit Could Reverse Your Sleep Problems In Just One Week
For anyone looking for a quick boost on their sleep quality.
Is This Crucial Activity Missing From Your Wellness Regimen?
How high should sex be on your to-do list?
7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 25, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Kelly Clarkson and body positivity, superstorms in NYC, and toxic masculinity.
My Mom Died Of ALS. Here's What The Ice Bucket Challenge Means To Me
In 2012, I lost my sweet, beautiful, amazingly kind mother to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease). By the time my mother...
Why Chronic Inflammation Is On The Rise In Children
Why chronic inflammation is one the rise in children—and exactly what to do if your kid has eczema, allergies, or asthma.
10 Signs You May Have An Autoimmune Disease
Autoimmune conditions affect over 50 million Americans, a large percentage of whom are women. In fact, I myself had an autoimmune disease called...
How We Live Today Matters A Whole Lot For Our Brain Health Tomorrow
Can you believe that I have been so bold as to claim that lifestyle factors, over which we have control, may play a role in determining whether or not...