3584 results for

Personal Growth

7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including an under-the-radar food allergy, why it's never too late to start exercising, and the reason...

#allergies #body positivity #longevity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 8 2017
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

Your Self-Imposed Beliefs May Be Aging You — Here's How To Break Free

It's time to release the hold of self-limiting beliefs.

#longevity
Natalie Jill
June 1 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Setria®

The Easiest Ways To Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage This Summer

The bad news is that you can't completely undo sun damage. But thankfully, there are a few steps you can take to mitigate its negative effects.

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
May 31 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR HALO Sport

Do You Drink More Water Than The Average American?

Why hydrating and rehydrating is an unskippable part of your workout and daily life, and what affects our fluid levels the most.

#partner #drinks
mindbodygreen
May 31 2019
Functional Food

How Much Protein Should You Actually Be Getting & Is All Protein Created Equal?

Way more than you ever wanted to know about protein!

#protein
Stephanie Eckelkamp
September 18 2019
Women's Health

Birth Control Side Effects? Here's Your Expert Guide

For any woman who's ever taken hormonal birth control.

#anxiety #hormones #inflammation #depression
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
March 19 2018
Nature

8 Things You Need To Know Today (October 30, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Monsanto's new weed killer, a woman who was lost at sea, and the future of health care.

#empowerment #technology
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 30 2017

4 All-Natural Tips To Boost Brain Power By Improving Gut Health

The gastrointestinal tract produces hormones that encourage optimal digestion, nutrient absorption, and regular bowel function. But that's not all —...

#hormones #wellness watch #microbiome
Dr. Serena Goldstein
June 12 2015
Nature

How To Make Your Midday Walk A More Mindful Experience, From A 'Walking Professor'

Turns out, a good long walk is a wellness ritual all its own.

#journaling #Journey
Emma Loewe
May 22 2019
Functional Food

Avocados, Red Wine & Other Delicious Foods To Boost Your Sex Drive

Overall, I recommend a Mediterranean Diet and moderate exercise to improve your libido (and overall health). But there are also a few specific...

#sexuality #sex #health #healthy foods #wine
Mark Menolascino, M.S., M.D., IFMCP
March 22 2016

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Vaccines

As a physician working with underserved populations, I see dozens of people die from flu and flu-related complications every year. Because of this, I...

#wellness #personal growth #cancer #immunity
Dr. Barbara Casper
November 6 2013
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

This One Habit Could Reverse Your Sleep Problems In Just One Week

For anyone looking for a quick boost on their sleep quality.

#news #sleep #technology
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
May 20 2019
Sex

Is This Crucial Activity Missing From Your Wellness Regimen?

How high should sex be on your to-do list?

#orgasm #libido
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 26 2017
Personal Growth

7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 25, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Kelly Clarkson and body positivity, superstorms in NYC, and toxic masculinity.

#joy #feminism #body positivity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 25 2017

My Mom Died Of ALS. Here's What The Ice Bucket Challenge Means To Me

In 2012, I lost my sweet, beautiful, amazingly kind mother to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease). By the time my mother...

#love #disease #death #gratitude #personal growth
Rebecca Butler
August 20 2014
Parenting

Why Chronic Inflammation Is On The Rise In Children

Why chronic inflammation is one the rise in children—and exactly what to do if your kid has eczema, allergies, or asthma.

#allergies #supplements #skin care #inflammation
Gabriella Safdieh, M.D.
November 13 2018
Integrative Health

10 Signs You May Have An Autoimmune Disease

Autoimmune conditions affect over 50 million Americans, a large percentage of whom are women. In fact, I myself had an autoimmune disease called...

#autoimmune
Amy Myers, M.D.
April 18 2013

How We Live Today Matters A Whole Lot For Our Brain Health Tomorrow

Can you believe that I have been so bold as to claim that lifestyle factors, over which we have control, may play a role in determining whether or not...

#happiness #personal growth #diabetes #food #Alzheimer's
David Perlmutter, M.D.
January 27 2014