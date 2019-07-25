3569 results for

Climate Change
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Way To Eat In 2019, According To Science

Why the Mediterranean diet is the healthiest way to eat in 2019, including healthy fats and proteins.

#fats #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 3 2019
Integrative Health

Sensitive To Gluten? You May Actually Have This Similar Allergy

This sneaky protein may be the culprit for your gluten intolerance.

#allergies #gluten #gluten-free
Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
January 10
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 31, 2018)

We may be the last generation to save wildlife, there may be a new protocol for C-sections, and grief could increase inflammation.

#news #news roundup
Caroline Muggia
October 31 2018
Women's Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

New Study Outlines The Link Between Heart Health & Memory

Researchers have linked heart failure to a potential marker for cognitive decline.

#news #Heart #brain
Eliza Sullivan
February 26
Functional Food
Mental Health

7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 22, 2018)

Veterinarians are experiencing high levels of moral distress in the workplace, we may be able to detect cancer earlier, and exercise could improve...

#news #news roundup
Caroline Muggia
October 22 2018
Functional Food

Study Says Older People Should Eat More Of This To Support Better Memory

Researchers propose updating dietary guidelines as we age.

#news #healthy aging #brain
Eliza Sullivan
February 18
Functional Food

This Gut Expert Wants You To Eat More Berries — Here's Why

We spoke to Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., about his favorite foods. This is why he thinks we should all eat more berries.

#gut health #microbiome
Eliza Sullivan
February 16
Integrative Health

Want To Reduce Inflammation? New Research Points To Optimism

Stroke survivors who had lower levels of inflammation had this trait in common.

#news #inflammation #affirmations #brain
Sarah Regan
February 13
Integrative Health
Women's Health

Why Women Over 40 Should Pay Special Attention To Their Heart Health

Women are at an increased risk for heart disease during menopausal transitions.

#news #Heart #Perimenopause #healthy aging
Abby Moore
February 4
Functional Food
Wellness Trends

Science Says Your Diet Isn't Healthy Unless It's Low Sugar

Even if you're healthy, sugar is putting you at risk.

#inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 7 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Love Coffee Or Tea? Researchers Find Your Genes May Be To Blame

Have you ever wondered what makes something your favorite food?

#news #alcohol #coffee
Eliza Sullivan
January 30
Integrative Health
Climate Change

5 Things You Need To Know Today (April 17, 2018)

Plus: Your gluten-free diet may still trigger gluten-related reactions.

#news #friendship #news roundup #longevity #gluten-free
Lindsay Kellner
April 17 2018