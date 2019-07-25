3569 results for
This Is One Big Reason Flesh-Eating Bacteria May Be On The Rise
Plus, how to protect yourself.
This Is The Best Way To Eat In 2019, According To Science
Why the Mediterranean diet is the healthiest way to eat in 2019, including healthy fats and proteins.
Sensitive To Gluten? You May Actually Have This Similar Allergy
This sneaky protein may be the culprit for your gluten intolerance.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 31, 2018)
We may be the last generation to save wildlife, there may be a new protocol for C-sections, and grief could increase inflammation.
Yes, Your Vagina Has A Microbiome & Researchers Just Mapped It
It's more than just the gut!
Make These 5 Changes To Detox Your Brain & Reduce Alzheimer's Risk
Giving new meaning to the term "brain drain."
New Study Outlines The Link Between Heart Health & Memory
Researchers have linked heart failure to a potential marker for cognitive decline.
Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
This nut outshines the rest.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 22, 2018)
Veterinarians are experiencing high levels of moral distress in the workplace, we may be able to detect cancer earlier, and exercise could improve...
Study Says Older People Should Eat More Of This To Support Better Memory
Researchers propose updating dietary guidelines as we age.
This Gut Expert Wants You To Eat More Berries — Here's Why
We spoke to Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., about his favorite foods. This is why he thinks we should all eat more berries.
Want To Reduce Inflammation? New Research Points To Optimism
Stroke survivors who had lower levels of inflammation had this trait in common.
Doctors Think Heart Disease Is More About Inflammation Than Fat
Is fat really harming our heart health?
Why Women Over 40 Should Pay Special Attention To Their Heart Health
Women are at an increased risk for heart disease during menopausal transitions.
5 Dietitian-Approved Herbs & Spices That Will Help You Live Longer
Here's how to get them into your diet right away.
Science Says Your Diet Isn't Healthy Unless It's Low Sugar
Even if you're healthy, sugar is putting you at risk.
Does Age Really Matter? New Science Says Maybe Not
It's all about the age of our bodies.
Love Coffee Or Tea? Researchers Find Your Genes May Be To Blame
Have you ever wondered what makes something your favorite food?
Are You Getting Enough Antioxidants? Here's Why 'Eating The Rainbow' Is More Important Than Ever
Tap into these natural age-fighting compounds.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (April 17, 2018)
Plus: Your gluten-free diet may still trigger gluten-related reactions.