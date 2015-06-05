10949 results for

How I Help People Start Healing From Domestic Abuse

Time and time again, I see individuals continue to beat themselves up about what has happened to them

#healing #relationships #personal growth
Adele Theron
July 14 2015
An All-Ayurvedic Restaurant Just Landed In NYC—Here's A Recipe You Can Make At Home

Ayurvedic cooking doesn't have to be limited to Indian cuisine. Meet the chef applying the ancient cooking technique to Italian cuisine, and more!

#Ayurveda #food as medicine #restaurants #food
Elizabeth Inglese
November 7 2016
Marie Kondo's Tips For Making Your Home Workspace More Joyful

Kondo thinks every desk should have at least one "joy plus" item—even if it's a just toothbrush.

#minimalism #joy
Marie Kondo
April 7
The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2016. What's In The Stars For You?

Wondering what's in store for your 2016? Here's your full-on guide to the upcoming year, thanks to our zodiac gurus, The AstroTwins.

#astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
January 2 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Aetna

The 5-Minute Practice That Changed My Outlook (No Meditation Required)

I’m spending the month exploring stress-busting mindfulness techniques, thanks to Aetna’s Month of Mindfulness — a 30-day program created to help...

#happiness #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness #journaling
mindbodygreen
January 4 2016

3 Tips That Lead To Lasting Weight Loss

I spent years struggling with my weight. During these years, I learned about healthy eating, and even with eating all organic foods and finding the...

#anxiety #stress #pain #weight loss #depression
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
May 30 2014
5 Reasons Vitamin B3 Shouldn't Be Missing From Your Skin Care Routine

So start taking notes because we're diving into the skin benefits of vitamin B and proving why it's the ingredient your skin care routine is missing.

#skin care #acne #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Andrea Jordan
April 5
4-Ingredient Carob + Goji Berry Bark

I LOVE chocolate bark but it can be packed with lots of unhealthy ingredients and tons of sugar, so I decided to create my own version.

#recipes #dessert #healthy recipes #food
Jesse Lane Lee
February 20 2016
The #1 Reason Why People Don't Change

With all our access to life-changing learning via technology, why don't people take advantage?

#love #acceptance #meditation #change #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
July 28 2014

5 Tips For Dating In Your 40s

Remember when you were in your mid-20s and dating? When the world was your oyster and there were so many women and men to choose from? Do you remember...

#love #relationships #acceptance #fear
Monique L. Muñoz
July 28 2014
Integrative Health

Confinement Month: 26 Days Of Reclusivity & Healing For New Mothers

You can't wash your hair, drink cold water, or do any chores.

#pregnancy #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Amy Chang
May 23 2018
Functional Food

Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

I started adding this one thing to my diet and stopped worrying about my eating habits.*

#mbgsupplements #partner
Brian Pizzitola
April 3