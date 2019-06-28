6842 results for

Functional Food

The Healthiest Foods At Wendy's, According to Nutritionists

Swap those fries for some blueberries and strawberries.

#Healthy Travel
Stephanie Eckelkamp
June 28 2019

Debunking The Myth Of The Highly-Sexed Man

We live in a culture fed by myths. Not the archetypal myths born in the collective unconscious that deeply nourish the wells of the human psyche. No,...

#love #relationships #awareness #sex #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
April 29 2015

The 5 Stages Of Divorce (And How To Turn Your Relationship Around Before It's Too Late)

Is your relationship in a rough patch? Find out what signs to look for (and how to get your love back on track) from this relationship therapist.

#love #relationships #marriage
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
June 20 2017
Functional Food

Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

Let's dive into the actual science.

#sugar
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
June 20 2017
Personal Growth

Design Your Dream Life In 5 Simple Steps

Five steps you can take to create your own happy, healthy version of success.

#career #work #abundance #personal growth
Susan Drumm
September 13 2015
Sex

Could Casual Sex Take Your Personal Growth To The Next Level?

Can we have deep and meaningful connection without being monogamous? I say yes. And I believe the formula is this: uncompromised desire with real...

#sexuality #happiness #abundance #sex #personal growth
Tiana Griego
July 31 2017
Functional Food

What Makes Wine Healthy + Exactly Where To Buy Better Options

Conventional bottles can contain up to 60 added chemicals!

#alcohol #gut health #inflammation #organic
Liz Moody
June 26 2019

The Biggest Cause Of Relationship Failure

What if there was ONE major cause of relationship failure? And what if there were something you could do to create a truly loving relationship?

#love #healing #relationships #breakup #communication
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
November 22 2014
Spirituality
Personal Growth
PAID CONTENT FOR Target
Mental Health
Integrative Health

A Cup Of Coffee May Be The Secret To Burning Fat, New Study Finds

Here's what you need to know about the connection between coffee and fat.

#news #fats #coffee
Caroline Muggia
June 24 2019
Motivation
Off-the-Grid
Integrative Health

What I Tell My Patients To Eat For Liver Health

A doctor's favorite detoxifying, liver-lovin’ foods.

#nutrition #health #detox #healthy foods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
August 22 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Ritual

9 Ways Decluttering My Morning Routine Has Made Me Happier & More Productive

What one mindbodygreen editor discovered when she simplified her morning routine.

#supplements #Vitamin D #declutter #happiness #wellness
Lindsay Kellner
June 15 2017
Spirituality
Love

This One Sentence Can Deescalate Any Conflict In Your Relationship

It's made every conflict in my relationships way less hurtful.

#friendship #forgiveness #dating #fear
Kelly Gonsalves
April 10 2019
Functional Food