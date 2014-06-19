1574 results for

How Social Media Harms Your Body Image + What To Do About It

Eight years ago, I started a blog with the goal of starting a dialogue around women’s struggles with food and weight. It became a popular interactive...

#personal growth #self-awareness #body image #self-acceptance
Dr. Stacey Rosenfeld
June 19 2014
Functional Food

Everybody Poops! 7 Ways To Have Great Bowel Movements

Whether you ate too many cashews this past month or drank one too many cocktails, your colon might be saying “enough is enough!" A healthy individual...

#digestion #probiotics
Eileen Fedyna
June 19 2014
Beauty
Beauty
Integrative Health

5 Unique Teas With Amazing Health Benefits

Teas can be an excellent alternative to drinking coffee thanks to their low (or no) caffeine content and variety of health benefits. Some teas are...

#tea #antioxidant #inflammation #Vitamin C #wellness
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 17 2013
Meditation
Food Trends

8 Foods You Should Always Buy

I know nutrition is a highly individual process, but these 8 foods are pretty amazing and health-promoting.

#slideshows #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
April 11 2013
Recipes

These 33 Easy, Healthy Lunch Recipes Are All The Meal-Prep Motivation You Need

From quick collard wraps to make-ahead slow-cooker stews.

#lunch #easy meals
Stephanie Eckelkamp
March 10 2019

Immune-Boosting Pho Recipe

Whether you tend to approach cold and flu season by crossing your fingers and hoping for the best, or by stocking your cupboards with an arsenal of...

#healing #vegetarian #immunity #healthy foods #food
Melanie St. Ours
January 10 2014
Beauty

9 Natural Beauty Secrets We Can Learn From A 61-Year-Old Supermodel

Christie Brinkley's new book outlines her "secrets" for looking and feeling so great.

#celebrity #beauty #skin #aging
Allie White
November 17 2015
Beauty

How I Naturally Healed My Acne-Prone Skin

Here are the 10 rules I always follow to make sure my skin behaves.

#toxic #beauty #diy beauty #skin #first-person
Osha Key
May 18 2015
Beauty
Integrative Health

Why I Prescribe Bio-Identical Hormones

Bio-Identical hormone replacement (BHRT) therapy is a safe and effective treatment, when prescribed by an experienced physician.

#hormones #PMS #wellness
Tina Discepola, M.D.
December 24 2013
Functional Food

3 Reasons Why Juice Cleanses Are Awesome

From Day 3 or 4 I begin to wonder why I even eat food.

#smoothie #healing #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Myk Likhov
March 4 2012
Functional Food

What A Day Of Plant-Based Eating Looks Like

What A Day Of Plant-Based Eating Looks Like.

#gut health #cleanse
Candice Kumai
November 3 2015

8 Secrets to Having Natural High Energy

If there is one thing everyone would like more of, it’s energy.

#Herbs #happiness #fitness #wellness #vegetarian
mindbodygreen
September 14 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR Squarespace

12 Wellness Experts On How They REALLY Built Their Brands Online

We asked 10 of our featured wellness experts and food bloggers to spill their secrets for building a personal wellness brand online.

#business #happiness #fitness #wellness #food
mindbodygreen
October 27 2015
Spirituality

10 Easy Ways To Cleanse Your Home of Negative Energy

Could your sanctuary use a refresh?

#energy
Kris Ferraro
April 3 2012

13 Common Ailments You Can Treat With Peppermint Oil

Peppermint (Mentha piperita), like lavender, is another incredibly versatile essential oil! Known as one of the oldest and most highly regarded herbs...

#tea #wellness #digestion #essential oils
Ashley Turner, M.A.
March 15 2013