1578 results for

Integrative Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

8 Natural Ways To Turn Your Cleanse Into A Full-Body Detox

A good detox can have huge implications for your body and mind.

#cleanse
Jenny Carr
January 9 2015
Functional Food
Beauty

A Case For Natural Makeup Remover: 3 Options That Melt Makeup & Strengthen Skin

If you avoid harsh ingredients in makeup, you should be just as mindful of the ingredients that remove it all at the end of the day.

#makeup #skin care #organic
Jamie Schneider
August 9
Beauty
Women's Health

5 Ways To Avoid Acne Outbreaks After Going Off Birth Control

How to address the root cause. (Hint: Going back on the pill is not the answer).

#skin care #acne #hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
July 4 2019
Integrative Health

Rescue Your Digestion & Prevent A Hangover With This Super-Versatile Supplement

What’s abrasive, gritty, and absolutely belongs in your medicine cabinet (but probably isn’t)?

#gut health #supplements #skin care #cleanse
B.J. Hardick, D.C.
November 11 2017
Home

Clear Your Home's Air With These Smell-Good Essential Oils

You'll want to keep this simple blend on hand all winter.

#essential oils
Emma Loewe
January 4 2018
Functional Food

The Healthiest Way To Consume Alcohol, According To A Nutritionist

Plus, the natural hangover cure that can do more harm than good!

#alcohol #drinks
Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
August 24 2019
Beauty

5 Foods To Avoid If You Want Glowing Skin + What To Eat Instead

Food for thought: These easy diet swaps could transform your skin.

#nutrition #beauty #skin
Kimberly Snyder
June 10 2016
Travel
PAID CONTENT FOR Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

5 Ways To Start Bouncing Back If You're Burned Out

A naturopathic doctor reveals five strategies for overcoming burnout.

#partner #cleanse
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
January 15
Food Trends
Beauty
Beauty

Eat This For Brighter & Tighter Skin

Find out how to eat for beautiful, glowing skin and optimal health from the inside out!

#beauty #food as medicine #mind body connection #green living #food
Kimberly Snyder
May 15 2017
Home
Integrative Health

Anyone Else Having Crazy Dreams When They Detox?

Why some people have crazy dreams when they detox, including microbiome and blood sugar changes.

#Herbs #sleep #supplements #Blood Sugar #cleanse
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 1 2019
Integrative Health

10 Detoxifying Foods That Will Support Your Liver All Winter Long

Your liver will love these foods, according to science.

#tea #cleanse #toxins at home #sugar
Nicole Visnic, CCN
February 1 2018