Functional Food

Why This Is The Healthiest Beverage You Can Drink: A Harvard MD Explains

Coffee is really good for you. I make that statement as a physician, and liver specialist. In fact, coffee actually may well be the healthiest...

#coffee #health #healthy foods
Sanjiv Chopra, M.D.
May 9 2016
Personal Growth

10 Green Smoothies That Won't Break The Bank

We've all heard of the amazing benefits of green smoothies. People everywhere are using green smoothies to transform their health. Every good...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Torrie Pattillo
July 11 2014
Functional Food

The Green Tonic That's Helped Balance My Hormones & Heal My Thyroid

Take it daily, and you'll start to feel better, stat.

#thyroid #hormones
Elissa Goodman
February 1 2018
Home
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Super Bowl Snacks On The Internet

Nachos, buffalo wings, BBQ chips and dessert—we've got your gut-loving Super Bowl covered.

#healthy recipes #super bowl sunday
Liz Moody
February 4 2017

Should You Pay Extra For Cold-Pressed Juice?

Cold-pressed juice companies are popping up faster than techies in an Apple store during an iPhone release. Even Starbucks is getting in on the action...

#cleanse #detox #juicing #whole foods
Bess O'Connor
February 27 2015
Beauty

3 Drinks To Help You Heal & Detox Throughout The Day

If I want something dessert-like but also nutritious and filling in the morning, this is my go-to drink. It combines fruit, superfoods and protein to...

#recipes #smoothies #juice recipes #vegan recipes
Cindy Kasindorf
July 7 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR SiO Beauty

Be Cool: How To Use Cryo Technology For Your Best Facial Sculpt

It offers our skin all the inflammation-reducing and circulation-boosting benefits—with none of the extreme measures.

#partner #skin care #diy beauty #massage
Chloe Schneider
May 6
Home

6 Ways To Reduce Your Exposure To Toxins, Without Driving Yourself Crazy

No surprise here: Spending time in nature makes the cut.

#toxins at home
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 13 2018
Integrative Health

3 Doctor-Approved Ways To Boost Your NAD Levels For Healthy Aging

A new OTC supplement may be the most efficient method.

#supplements #mbgpodcast
Colleen Wachob
August 23 2019
Spirituality

7 Ways To Transform Your Energy Quickly

Try one of these quick and simple actions the next time you need an energy reboot.

#music #gratitude #energy
Tanya Carroll Richardson
June 13 2018
Functional Food

5 Herbs for Internal Spring Cleaning

Jump on the inspirational surge of energy and give your body a good spring cleaning.

#Herbs #healing #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Jirsa
March 19 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR Pukka Herbs

5 Ways Turmeric Can Support Your Active Lifestyle

The herb has also been shown to be beneficial for anyone with an active lifestyle.

#tea #partner #turmeric
mindbodygreen
August 19 2019
Functional Food

My Skin, Health & Energy Improved Once I Finally Quit This Diet

I'm not here to convince you to eat one way or another. But during my 10 years following a vegan diet, I realized that even though I was eating...

#nutrition #meat #vegetarian #health #vegan
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 12 2016
Beauty

Cleansing Cantaloupe & Mint Smoothie

It's 2014. Gone are the days of cantaloupes stuffed with cottage cheese as the dieter's breakfast staple. It's the age of juices and smoothies, so...

#smoothie #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jennifer Sweenie
July 16 2014
Healthy Weight

4 Signs You're Having A Metabolic Breakdown

What are some signs your metabolism has broken down?

#how to lose weight #wellness #health
Brad Davidson
December 28 2015