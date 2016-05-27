1977 results for

The Healthiest Booze You Can Drink This Weekend

While that extra glass of rose or spicy margarita this weekend might seem harmless, it's also important to know: If you are going to drink, what's...

#alcohol #addiction #health
Dr. David A. Greuner
May 27 2016
Women's Health

How To Avoid Period Bloat — A Hormone Expert Explains

Here's your guide to avoiding bloating next time around.

#hormones #healthy period
Alisa Vitti
June 18 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Crown Publishing Group

The 5 Books You Have To Read This Summer

With our list of summer reading essentials, you can spend more time perfecting your island itinerary and less time deciding which books to bring on...

#recipes #books #happiness #wellness #personal growth
mindbodygreen
May 26 2016

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto That Will Blow Your Mind (Gluten Free!)

Did you know you can make a pesto almost out of anything? Nope, it doesn't have to be basil. In fact, I think that a basil pesto is just too strong....

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
March 3 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR WelleCo

Expert Tips For Fitting More Greens Into Your Day

Here's the secret to getting your daily dose of greens easily.

#gut health #plants #digestion #superfoods #energy
mindbodygreen
June 14 2018

Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Sun Dressing (Gluten-Free Recipe)

Turmeric is getting some well-deserved attention these days. I love it for all its amazing anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and detoxifying...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #olive oil #turmeric #healthy foods
Melissa Rousseau
May 15 2013
Women's Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

The Ultimate Guide To Better-For-You Summer Grilling

Fire up the grill, grab some humanely raised meat, and get cooking!

#partner #environmentalism #easy meals
mindbodygreen
June 10 2018
Recipes

5 Food Combos To Get More Nutrition Out Of Every Meal

Up your nutrient absorption with these simple pairings.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
May 20 2016
Personal Growth

Why You Should Try A Relationship Cleanse

Here's how to detox from the energy-zapping relationships in your life.

#relationships #wellness #personal growth #spirituality
Dorian Ayres
May 19 2016
Beauty
Integrative Health

These Are The Foods I Eat (And Avoid) To Manage My MS

Plus, why I'm actually thankful for my MS diagnosis.

#inflammation #gratitude
Lindsay Bileau, C.N.
June 7 2018
Functional Food
Beauty

Exactly What A Celeb Nutritionist Does For Gorgeous Skin

You're going to want to steal her smoothie recipe, stat.

#beauty diary #beauty
Kelly LeVeque
May 11 2016

A Kale + Quinoa Spin On A Greek Classic

Kale is the ancient member of the cabbage family and was widely consumed in ancient Greece. It was and still is used for medicinal purposes. To the...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #kale #food
Maria Benardis
March 28 2015
Spirituality

How To Balance Your Chakras With Ritual Bathing

Your holistic regimen is about to reach new heights.

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Debra Haugen
May 6 2016

Delicious Vegan Comfort Food: Cashew "Cheese" Dip

“Don’t you miss cheese?!” is a question many vegans get asked. This cashew cheese sauce, my vegan friends, is the answer. No, it doesn’t quite taste...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
​Vicki Santillano
February 17 2014
Food Trends

I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

As a mom, a naturopathic doctor, and a best-selling author, I’m on the run from sunup till bedtime. I need all the energy I can get—so no matter how...

#nutrition #inflammation #health #what I eat in a day #healthy foods
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
April 30 2016
Personal Growth

7 Signs You're Living Your Truth

It's never too late to start embracing what it means to be your true self.

#happiness #authenticity #self-acceptance
Lauren Stahl
March 22 2015