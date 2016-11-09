1962 results for

Spirituality

The Ultimate Guide To Your Chakras: What To Eat, Say & Think To Balance Each

Who knew that eggplant helped balance the third eye?

Jill Willard
November 9 2016
4 Body + Home Detox Recipes That This Mom Of Six Swears By

Read on for four quick and easy recipes.

mindbodygreen
December 28 2018

Got Pulp? 5 Delicious Ways To Use Pulp After Juicing

According to the American Dietetic Association, people need to consume between 25 and 38 grams of fiber a day, but most Americans get nowhere near...

Osha Key
September 10 2015
Travel

City Guide: Check Out How Yogi Tara Stiles Does New York

We've got her fave spots to eat, move, and unwind. Check 'em out.

Tara Stiles
November 4 2016
Functional Food

I Drank Only Water For 10 Days, Here's What Happened

A relatively easy way to reset your taste buds.

Caroline Jumpertz
November 3 2016

5 Tricks To Eat More Veggies

Put a dozen health experts in one room and we’ll agree about very little, but one thing I’m certain almost everyone concurs: We need to eat more...

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
September 6 2015

A Simple Morning Routine To Feel Happy & Productive Every Day

I used to wake up each morning with no time to get ready. I'd be totally rushed and scrambling to get out of the door. The rest of the day, I'd be...

Paul Milano
September 2 2015

6 Natural Ways To Avoid The Afternoon Slump + Achieve All-Day Energy

These days, many of us have simply accepted sleepiness as a normal state of life.

Osha Key
July 13 2015

An All-Natural Technique To Remove Hair (No Shaving Required!)

When it comes to all-natural beauty trends, I’m the first to try new things. From avocado egg yolk hair masks to oil pulling, if someone’s...

Maya McDonald
September 1 2015
Beauty

Essential Oils Are All You Need To Make The Nontoxic Perfume You've Been Looking For

Here's how to aroma-blend with essential oils, an elusive exercise that requires a dash of both art and a science!

Dorene Petersen
October 27 2016

5 Ways To Sharpen Your Mind: A Neurologist Explains

Take advantage of your neurology to sharpen your mental capacity. Here's how.

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
October 26 2016

15 Tricks To Be Smart About The Carbs You Eat

Carbs have gotten a bad rep recently. And that's too bad, because nutrient-rich carbs such as whole grains, fruit, starchy vegetables, and even the...

Cara-Lisa Sham
August 31 2015
This Anti-Anxiety Morning Routine Is Like A Daily Dose Of Calm

Yogi Kate Van Horn shares how she stays grounded all day long.

Kate Van Horn
December 11 2018

7 Totally Doable Ways To Reduce The Amount Of Plastic You Use

Plastics are cheap, useful and ubiquitous. They’re also made almost entirely from mixtures of synthetic chemicals that don’t occur in nature.

Healthy Child Healthy World
August 29 2015
Food Trends
Wellness Trends

Is "Therapeutic Air" The Next Big Wellness Trend?

Personalized, portable aromatherapy? Count us in.

Cyrena Lee
October 10 2016
Functional Food

7 Sugar Rules I Follow Every Day

Sticking with a whole food, unprocessed diet is the easiest way to avoid sugar confusion. When you eat broccoli or quinoa, you don't need to worry...

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
August 17 2015