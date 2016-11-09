1962 results for
The Ultimate Guide To Your Chakras: What To Eat, Say & Think To Balance Each
Who knew that eggplant helped balance the third eye?
4 Body + Home Detox Recipes That This Mom Of Six Swears By
Read on for four quick and easy recipes.
Got Pulp? 5 Delicious Ways To Use Pulp After Juicing
According to the American Dietetic Association, people need to consume between 25 and 38 grams of fiber a day, but most Americans get nowhere near...
City Guide: Check Out How Yogi Tara Stiles Does New York
We've got her fave spots to eat, move, and unwind. Check 'em out.
I Drank Only Water For 10 Days, Here's What Happened
A relatively easy way to reset your taste buds.
5 Tricks To Eat More Veggies
Put a dozen health experts in one room and we’ll agree about very little, but one thing I’m certain almost everyone concurs: We need to eat more...
Think You're Eating Healthy? 6 Ways To Pack Even More Nutrition Into Every Meal
The answer isn't always kale.
A Simple Morning Routine To Feel Happy & Productive Every Day
I used to wake up each morning with no time to get ready. I'd be totally rushed and scrambling to get out of the door. The rest of the day, I'd be...
6 Natural Ways To Avoid The Afternoon Slump + Achieve All-Day Energy
These days, many of us have simply accepted sleepiness as a normal state of life.
An All-Natural Technique To Remove Hair (No Shaving Required!)
When it comes to all-natural beauty trends, I’m the first to try new things. From avocado egg yolk hair masks to oil pulling, if someone’s...
Essential Oils Are All You Need To Make The Nontoxic Perfume You've Been Looking For
Here's how to aroma-blend with essential oils, an elusive exercise that requires a dash of both art and a science!
Warming, Healing Bone Broth Recipes That Aren't Soup
We repeat: It's not soup. We're officially intrigued.
5 Ways To Sharpen Your Mind: A Neurologist Explains
Take advantage of your neurology to sharpen your mental capacity. Here's how.
15 Tricks To Be Smart About The Carbs You Eat
Carbs have gotten a bad rep recently. And that's too bad, because nutrient-rich carbs such as whole grains, fruit, starchy vegetables, and even the...
This Anti-Anxiety Morning Routine Is Like A Daily Dose Of Calm
Yogi Kate Van Horn shares how she stays grounded all day long.
7 Totally Doable Ways To Reduce The Amount Of Plastic You Use
Plastics are cheap, useful and ubiquitous. They’re also made almost entirely from mixtures of synthetic chemicals that don’t occur in nature.
Found: The Best Ketogenic Snacks You Can Make Or Buy
Don't let hanger mess you up.
This TV Producer Wakes Up Before 4 a.m. — Here Are Her Early-Riser Morning Routine Secrets
It includes a LOT of prep the night before.
Is "Therapeutic Air" The Next Big Wellness Trend?
Personalized, portable aromatherapy? Count us in.
7 Sugar Rules I Follow Every Day
Sticking with a whole food, unprocessed diet is the easiest way to avoid sugar confusion. When you eat broccoli or quinoa, you don't need to worry...