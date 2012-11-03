1488 results for

Recipes
Functional Food
Going Dairy-Free? Here's A Menu To Make It Easy

Finding nondairy recipes that are satisfying and simple is way less challenging than it may seem.

mindbodygreen
July 27 2017
Routines

Get All Of Ginger's Healing Benefits With These Amazing Recipes!

I used to see ginger at the grocery store and wonder who would buy it and what exactly they would do with it. Now that I know the benefits, and how...

Michelle Bland
September 10 2013
Recipes

6 Quick Clean-Eating Snack Ideas To Boost Your Energy

Are you on the hunt for fresh snack ideas that crush cravings, sidestep highly processed pitfalls, and rack up impressive nutrition and health points?

Kate Geagan
September 7 2015
Functional Food
These Are A Dietitian's Secrets To Staying Energized All Day (Seriously)

Not a morning person? Peep this dietitian's routine to help you simplify and streamline your mornings.

Megan Roosevelt
July 10 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Dreaming About Sugar, Salt, Or Carbs? These Essential Oils Can Help Curb Cravings

How to crush your cravings with essential oils, including peppermint and grapefruit.

Mariza Snyder, D.C.
January 24 2019

10 Foods You Think Are Healthy (But Are Actually Fueling Your Sugar Addiction)

Anyone who’s ever lost a battle with a cupcake knows exactly how addictive sugar can be. And, as with any addiction, as long as the offending...

Tami Spence
August 28 2015
Functional Food
Women's Health
Integrative Health

Is Histamine Intolerance Causing Your Fatigue, Headaches, Or Stomach Pain?

What you need to know about histamine intolerances, including symptoms and what foods to eat and avoid.

Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
December 27 2018

8 Simple Ways To Raise Healthy Eaters (Starting Now!)

Did you know that nearly one-third of the average American kid's diet isn't even real food? While it may be disheartening to think about all the junk...

Lisa McCoy
August 10 2015
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

5 Mistakes Keeping You From Becoming A Great Cook

Dana Cowin on what she's learned from mastering her mistakes.

Dana Cowin
October 23 2014
How To Supercharge Your Self-Care This Spring In 5 Minutes Or Less

Whether you’re feeling a bit run down, going through a transition, or feeling great, self-care is an important practice to cultivate.

mindbodygreen
May 16 2017

12 Habits Of Fit & Healthy Women

The efforts we make to achieve our wellness goals can be hampered by the subconscious choices we make every day. Even minor bad habits and negative...

Neha Uberoi
July 20 2015