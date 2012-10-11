1488 results for

The Perfect Kale Soup for Autumn

This recipe is perfect for the Fall and can easily be adapted for vegetarians or non-vegetarians.

Karen Nourizadeh
October 11 2012

5 Unique Teas With Amazing Health Benefits

Teas can be an excellent alternative to drinking coffee thanks to their low (or no) caffeine content and variety of health benefits. Some teas are...

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 17 2013

It's Time To Add Marijuana To Your Beauty Routine (Yes, Really)

Cannabis spa treatments aren't new — cannabis has been used for thousands of years for external use in the traditional health practices of Eastern...

Sandra Hinchliffe
November 23 2015
Smoked Paprika Asparagus Penne (Gluten-Free)

This easy-to-make pasta is gluten-free, vegetarian, and packed with superfoods.

Amie Valpone
July 9 2012
Drop The Red Bull: 10 Healthy, Quick-Fix Energy Boosts!

For as long as there have been humans, we've been trying to find ways to have more energy.

Deepika Chopra, PsyD
October 15 2013

Why The Future Of Nutrition Could Mean Eating For Your Genes: A Doctor Explains

If your diet isn't limited by religious restrictions, medical prescriptions, food allergies, or ethical concerns, your menu choices might seem...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 18 2015
7 Healthy Dinner Ideas For When You're Broke + Just Can't

What mbg editors (aka the healthiest people ever) eat.

Liz Moody
October 9 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Pukka Herbs

The Best Herbal Teas For Every Ailment, From Anxiety To Bloating To Inflammation

Whether you're looking to energize and invigorate your body, soothe your mind, or get your glow on, herbs can have a powerful impact.

mindbodygreen
October 2 2017
What I Eat In A Typical Day: A Functional Medicine Doctor Tells All

I’ve learned how to easily incorporate healthy food into my days no matter where I am.

Robin Berzin, M.D.
November 3 2015

5 Rules To Follow For Gorgeous, Clear Skin

Living with acne, whether it's regular or sporadic, can create distress and a lack of confidence no one should have to endure. When clients come to my...

Anna Mitsios, N.D.
November 1 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

5 Things I Do Every Day For Kick-Ass Energy

Diabetic health coach Lauren Bongiorno shares her top tips for feeling like superwoman—from the supplements she takes to the sleep schedule she keeps.

Lauren Bongiorno
September 20 2017
How To Make & Serve The Perfect Raw Vegan Cheese Board

Serve this functional and beautiful cheese board at your next gathering.

Amanda Chantal Bacon
October 17 2014
I Have A Chronic Illness. Here Are The Changes I Made To Feel Great Every Day

Dealing with chronic health conditions is not an easy task.

Amy Kurtz
October 20 2015

​Vegan Recipe: Cheesy Chickpea, Veggie & Polenta Stir Fry

This recipe is one of my favorite fall comfort foods because it's so easy to make, yet super delicious. Enjoy!

Ilene Godofsky
October 4 2013

3 Reasons Why You Should Juice

Juice bars are popping up on every corner, giving us healthy alternatives to our lattes, frappucinos, and mochas. You may be wondering: why is juicing...

Jen Broyles
November 24 2012
A Beginner's Guide To Going Greener

Let us let you in on a secret: It doesn't have to be a chore.

Florine Hofmann
August 21 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Califia Farms

A Full Day’s Worth Of Good-For-Your-Gut Recipes (From A Top Plant-Based Chef)

Harnessing the healing power of plants, each of these meals is easy to make and will leave you feeling amazing.

Adam Kenworthy
August 15 2017