The Perfect Kale Soup for Autumn
This recipe is perfect for the Fall and can easily be adapted for vegetarians or non-vegetarians.
5 Unique Teas With Amazing Health Benefits
Teas can be an excellent alternative to drinking coffee thanks to their low (or no) caffeine content and variety of health benefits. Some teas are...
It's Time To Add Marijuana To Your Beauty Routine (Yes, Really)
Cannabis spa treatments aren't new — cannabis has been used for thousands of years for external use in the traditional health practices of Eastern...
Smoked Paprika Asparagus Penne (Gluten-Free)
This easy-to-make pasta is gluten-free, vegetarian, and packed with superfoods.
Drop The Red Bull: 10 Healthy, Quick-Fix Energy Boosts!
For as long as there have been humans, we've been trying to find ways to have more energy.
Why The Future Of Nutrition Could Mean Eating For Your Genes: A Doctor Explains
If your diet isn't limited by religious restrictions, medical prescriptions, food allergies, or ethical concerns, your menu choices might seem...
7 Healthy Dinner Ideas For When You're Broke + Just Can't
What mbg editors (aka the healthiest people ever) eat.
The Best Herbal Teas For Every Ailment, From Anxiety To Bloating To Inflammation
Whether you're looking to energize and invigorate your body, soothe your mind, or get your glow on, herbs can have a powerful impact.
Raw Breakfast Parfait (It's Delicious & Easy!)
Call it a parfait of sorts.
4 DIY Face Masks for Getting Rid of Acne
Goodbye pimples!
What I Eat In A Typical Day: A Functional Medicine Doctor Tells All
I’ve learned how to easily incorporate healthy food into my days no matter where I am.
5 Rules To Follow For Gorgeous, Clear Skin
Living with acne, whether it's regular or sporadic, can create distress and a lack of confidence no one should have to endure. When clients come to my...
5 Things I Do Every Day For Kick-Ass Energy
Diabetic health coach Lauren Bongiorno shares her top tips for feeling like superwoman—from the supplements she takes to the sleep schedule she keeps.
How To Make & Serve The Perfect Raw Vegan Cheese Board
Serve this functional and beautiful cheese board at your next gathering.
I Have A Chronic Illness. Here Are The Changes I Made To Feel Great Every Day
Dealing with chronic health conditions is not an easy task.
Vegan Recipe: Cheesy Chickpea, Veggie & Polenta Stir Fry
This recipe is one of my favorite fall comfort foods because it's so easy to make, yet super delicious. Enjoy!
3 Reasons Why You Should Juice
Juice bars are popping up on every corner, giving us healthy alternatives to our lattes, frappucinos, and mochas. You may be wondering: why is juicing...
A Beginner's Guide To Going Greener
Let us let you in on a secret: It doesn't have to be a chore.
A Full Day’s Worth Of Good-For-Your-Gut Recipes (From A Top Plant-Based Chef)
Harnessing the healing power of plants, each of these meals is easy to make and will leave you feeling amazing.