Cameron Diaz On Her Secrets To Aging Well

Actress and best-selling author Cameron Diaz shares how she uses meditation, healthy cooking, and nature to feel great as she grows older.

#wellth #celebrity #wellness #aging
Jason Wachob
April 11 2016
Integrative Health
Beauty

There's A Reason Your Skin Looks Exhausted Lately + The Fix You Need

If you find yourself looking in the mirror—or at all of those video calls—and feeling you look more "exhausted" or "worn out" lately, you might be...

#COVID-19 #mbgsupplements #Collagen #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 4
Beauty

These 6 Amazing Beauty Products Are Already In Your Pantry

By understanding what you are putting in your body, you can make educated decisions that reflect balance and lead to greater health and happiness.

#beauty #food as medicine #mind body connection
Lily Kunin
April 10 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health

How Treating My Sinus Infection Cleared My Acne

Through lots of experiments and working as a health coach, I've picked up a few tricks that kicks a sinus infection and heals stubborn breakouts....

#beauty #food as medicine #wellness
Lily Kunin
December 1 2016
Mental Health

7 Calming Tools & Techniques That Hold Up Even During A Pandemic

These tools have long been tried-and-trues at mbg, and we're so grateful for them.

#breath #COVID-19 #stress #anxiety #mbgsupplements
Sarah Regan
April 29
Healthy Weight

The New Brain Treatment That's Helping People Lose Weight

What's the brain got to do with weight loss? Everything.

#news #gut health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 7 2017
Recipes

Add More Health Benefits To Miso Soup With Homemade Seaweed Dashi

Minimally more difficult than miso soup from a packet, it's maximally more satisfying.

#soup #vegan
Eliza Sullivan
April 29
Routines

3 Barre Exercises To Increase Blood Flow While Working At A Desk

Try your hand at these Barre-inspired exercises designed to help you move while at your desk.

#stress #flexibility #inflammation #digestion #longevity
Jessica Diaz
February 22 2018
Functional Food

Are Nightshades Actually Bad For You?

Tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and chili peppers are all nightshades—are they friend or foe?

#food as medicine #foods #inflammation #healthy foods #food
Liz Moody
April 6 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food
Nature
Functional Food

3 Ways To Prevent Pests Without Using Pesticides

Insects, bugs, rodents are called pests for a reason. No one wants them around! Getting rid of them is a big priority. Beware the convenience offered...

#wellness #detox #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
March 3 2014
Integrative Health