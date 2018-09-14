2635 results for
7 Small Steps To Letting Yourself Heal From Panic Attacks
Sometimes you'll slip. Know that it's OK.
5 Life-Affirming Lessons I Learned When My Son Had Cancer
Eighty-first Street and Amsterdam Avenue in New York City may be forgettable location for most but, for me, it’s quite the opposite. It's the spot...
Is Your Green Smoothie ACTUALLY Healthy And Balanced?
Green smoothies are all the hype these days.
What Your Poop Is Telling You About Your Body, According To Experts
Plus, what's considered "normal"?
Cryotherapy: The Risks, Benefits & Facts Everyone Should Know
Turns out there's not much research on it.
10 Reasons Why Everyone Needs Probiotics
Probiotics ... How do we love thee? Let us count the ways!
9 Ways To Help Kids Develop A Healthy Relationship With Food
How you talk about food, use food and eat around your children is important. Your example will frame your child's understanding that loving food and...
10 Signs You Might Have A Thyroid Problem
Almost all of us struggle with a little fatigue now and then, a few weight fluctuations, or the occasional blue mood. After all, we’re busy, it’s hard...
5 Ways To Ruin A Perfectly Good Relationship
Dr. Sue Johnson shares the five ways you're ruining your relationships and why.
Is Eating Red Meat Dangerous? A Cardiologist Explains
During my cardiology training in the 1980s, I remember Dr. William Roberts, a world renowned cardiac pathologist, pounding the desk saying, “We kill...
How To Break Free From A Toxic Relationship
In my last relationship, I stayed long past the relationship’s expiration date. Desperately hoping things would change, I sacrificed myself in the...
Why You Shouldn't Think Of Cancer As A Genetic Disease
A genetic explanation for the causes of cancer has two very enticing characteristics for the conventional medical world. First, cancer explained by...
5 Lessons Learned From Completing An Ultramarathon
For those who have read my previous articles, I want to let you know that I've completed my first 100km ultramarathon in March.
20 Reasons I'm Happy To Be In My 40s
There is so much to celebrate about being 40.
How To Make Money Doing What You Love
It's painful to sit behind a desk inside a walled office when your soul just longs to do something creative, meaningful, and exciting. It longs to...
6 Reasons to Eat Less Meat and Dairy
Here are just a few reminders to get you fired up about staying the course or making the switch!
7 Reasons You're Not Losing Weight + What To Do About It
Weight loss can be a lifelong struggle for millions of people. Crash and fad diets, or trying the next weight loss magic product can go on for years...
10 Reasons To Say No More Often + How To Do It With Grace
Because healthy boundaries are necessary
Want To Change Your Life? Keep Asking Yourself This Question
People come to me when they want to change their lives. They feel stuck, frustrated—like something’s missing—but they don’t know which way to go.
How I Went From Football & Finance To Yoga After Hitting Rock Bottom
After practicing for six years now, all I can really say is thank God for girls and thank God for Lululemon.