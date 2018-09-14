2635 results for

Mental Health

7 Small Steps To Letting Yourself Heal From Panic Attacks

Sometimes you'll slip. Know that it's OK.

#breath #anxiety #fear
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
September 14 2018

5 Life-Affirming Lessons I Learned When My Son Had Cancer

Eighty-first Street and Amsterdam Avenue in New York City may be forgettable location for most but, for me, it’s quite the opposite. It's the spot...

#love #acceptance #change #personal growth #cancer
Jen Eden
February 20 2014
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR KeVita

10 Reasons Why Everyone Needs Probiotics

Probiotics ... How do we love thee? Let us count the ways!

#digestion #cleanse #detox #partnered posts #microbiome
mindbodygreen
February 13 2014

9 Ways To Help Kids Develop A Healthy Relationship With Food

How you talk about food, use food and eat around your children is important. Your example will frame your child's understanding that loving food and...

#wellness #healthy foods #motherhood #food #parenting
Tabitha Farrar
February 11 2014

10 Signs You Might Have A Thyroid Problem

Almost all of us struggle with a little fatigue now and then, a few weight fluctuations, or the occasional blue mood. After all, we’re busy, it’s hard...

#disease #hormones
Aviva Romm, M.D.
July 20 2015
Love

5 Ways To Ruin A Perfectly Good Relationship

Dr. Sue Johnson shares the five ways you're ruining your relationships and why.

#love #relationships #personal growth #vulnerability #communication
Sue Johnson, M.A., EdD
January 24 2014

Is Eating Red Meat Dangerous? A Cardiologist Explains

During my cardiology training in the 1980s, I remember Dr. William Roberts, a world renowned cardiac pathologist, pounding the desk saying, “We kill...

#study #heart disease #wellness #personal growth #vegetarian
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 16 2013

How To Break Free From A Toxic Relationship

In my last relationship, I stayed long past the relationship’s expiration date. Desperately hoping things would change, I sacrificed myself in the...

#relationships #toxic #pain #happiness #self-acceptance
Shannon Kaiser
April 8 2013

Why You Shouldn't Think Of Cancer As A Genetic Disease

A genetic explanation for the causes of cancer has two very enticing characteristics for the conventional medical world. First, cancer explained by...

#healing #wellness
Dr. Greg Nigh
April 8 2013

5 Lessons Learned From Completing An Ultramarathon

For those who have read my previous articles, I want to let you know that I've completed my first 100km ultramarathon in March.

#running #confidence #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
Will Teng
April 7 2013
Personal Growth

20 Reasons I'm Happy To Be In My 40s

There is so much to celebrate about being 40.

#happiness #confidence #aging
Jasmine Scalesciani-Hawken
June 8 2015

How To Make Money Doing What You Love

It's painful to sit behind a desk inside a walled office when your soul just longs to do something creative, meaningful, and exciting. It longs to...

#career #happiness #work #personal growth #communication
Tara Mullarkey
January 8 2014
Food Trends

6 Reasons to Eat Less Meat and Dairy

Here are just a few reminders to get you fired up about staying the course or making the switch!

#diary #stress #meat #personal growth #sugar
Autumn Brooks Clarke
October 15 2012

7 Reasons You're Not Losing Weight + What To Do About It

Weight loss can be a lifelong struggle for millions of people. Crash and fad diets, or trying the next weight loss magic product can go on for years...

#toxic #hormones #digestion #weight loss #microbiome
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 5 2014
Personal Growth

Want To Change Your Life? Keep Asking Yourself This Question

People come to me when they want to change their lives. They feel stuck, frustrated—like something’s missing—but they don’t know which way to go. 

#love #happiness #personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness
Vanessa Scotto, M.A.
March 26 2013
Spirituality

How I Went From Football & Finance To Yoga After Hitting Rock Bottom

After practicing for six years now, all I can really say is thank God for girls and thank God for Lululemon.

#happiness #personal growth #yoga #spirituality
Todd McCullough
May 11 2015