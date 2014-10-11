2715 results for

Love

8 Common Mistakes Healthy People Make

My last post was about “healthy” habits that are harming you, so today I wanted to follow up on that concept by describing a few common mistakes that...

#wellness #healthy foods #sugar #food
Nykki Hardin
October 2 2014
Beauty
Beauty

The Founders Of Sakara Life Share Their Clean Beauty Routines

"Because what you put ON your body is as important as what you put IN your body."

#beauty diary #beauty #skin #food
Whitney Tingle
April 13 2016
Functional Food

6 Natural Ways To Improve Your Digestion

Digestive problems may also negatively affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the food you eat.

#gluten #healing #stress #slideshows #coffee
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 7 2013
Food Trends

18 Food-Centric Books To Add To Your Reading List

They'll change the way you look at your dinner.

#books #food
Food Tank
April 10 2016
Personal Growth

6 Simple Things You Can Do In 2013 To Optimize Your Health

Want to get healthier this year? Start with these six easy steps.

#fitness #GMO #kombucha #sugar #whole foods
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
January 2 2013
Beauty

5 Foods to Heal Dry Skin (From The Inside Out!)

What if I told you there was a way to end your dry skin?

#slideshows #beauty #wellness #personal growth #skin
Amanda Cook
May 2 2013
Spirituality

Is Spiritual Telepathy The New Manifestation?

I knew that it was possible to receive spontaneous guidance from the soul. But, as I’ve learned, we can also build a direct line of communication to...

#manifestation #happiness #meditation #abundance #personal growth
Colleen Mauro
March 31 2016
Functional Food

Vitamin Sea: 9 Next-Level Ways To Use The Healing Magic Of The Ocean

Does the ocean contain health secrets that we can't get on land?

#wellness #health #remedy
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 21 2017

The Easiest Beet Smoothie You'll Ever Make

When you feel ready to rev up your system, it doesn’t have to be expensive or extremely complicated. Simply removing all other food sources of fats,...

#smoothies #cleanse #detox #juicing #food
Kobi Kenzo
April 25 2013
Wellness Trends
Beauty
Personal Growth

What I Learned From Losing My Job 3 Times

If find yourself dealing with career uncertainty, here are some tips to help guide you along the way.

#career #happiness #personal growth #yoga #travel
Anne Marie Rapp
August 26 2014
Integrative Health

Looking For A New Supplement? Read This First

You probably aren't, but you definitely should!

#Herbs #supplements #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 8 2017
Love

How To Get Over A Narcissist: 11 Essential Steps

It's difficult and it's scary, but you can get through it.

#breakup #toxic relationships #dating
Annice Star
July 6 2017

The 4 Food Rules I Give My Patients For Healthy Weight Loss

A sustainable weight-loss plan has to acknowledge that one size does not fit all. That's why I recommend these effective nutrition rules, which can...

#nutrition #weight loss #healthy foods
Jamé Heskett, M.D.
March 11 2016
Women's Health

5 Foods To Eat To Boost Your Fertility

Digestion and nutrition play a key role in just about every aspect of our health — including fertility. Dr. Jamie Grifo of the NYU Fertility Center...

#nutrition #fertility #pregnancy #healthy foods
Kyra Phillips
March 10 2016