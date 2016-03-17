4156 results for

Personal Growth

I Stopped Being A Toxic Person: Here's How

How to recognize your toxic habits and change them.

Elizabeth Tsung
March 17 2016
Beauty

Use Natural Hair Care Products? Make Sure You're Not Doing This

Your natural hair care products might be doing more damage than good.

Alexandra Engler
May 14 2019
Love

Love Is Not The Most Important Thing In A Relationship: Here's What Is

If you had never met your significant other and someone told you their best and worst qualities, would they be someone you wanted to spend your life...

Kate Eckman
August 22 2017
Home

5 Foods To Rev Up Your Metabolism

The problem with many diets is that they focus on what you shouldn't have instead of on what you should have!

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
September 17 2014

Vegan Samosas (Baked, Not Fried!)

Samosas are a great dinner party appetizer, and leftover samosas make a perfect midday snack or lunch item. After you've made them once, they're easy...

Stanley Currier
February 6 2014
I Am A "Spoonie." Here's What I Wish More People Knew About Chronic Illness

Spoon Theory and 11 insights into what it's really like to have a chronic illness.

Meg Hartley
November 28 2016
Try This Quick & Easy Keto Cookie Recipe For A Low-Carb Sweet Fix

Chewy, gooey, and delicious with a glass of almond milk.

Kayleigh Roberts
February 27 2019
Beauty

I've Tried Hundreds Of Eco & Non-Toxic Skin Care Products & Techniques. These 8 Are The Best

What I've learned as a beauty editor: comprehensive (but efficient) review of the best and worst in skin care.

Lindsay Kellner
April 30 2019
Healthy Weight

How I Lost Nearly 100 Pounds — After Struggling With Weight My Whole Life

"My dress size shrunk fast and I was seeing weight loss as a secondary benefit to discovering my optimal health."

Jasmin Singer
January 31 2016

A Guided Meditation To Open Your Sacral Chakra & Harness Your Sensuality

The seven chakras along the spinal column each hold a specific kind of energy, emotion, color and sound. We can use our yoga and meditation practices...

Hillary Wright
July 6 2015
11 Foods To Make You Feel Great, Fast

Choose food that won't leave you feeling tired, bloated, or foggy.

Dawna Stone
September 14 2015
