I Stopped Being A Toxic Person: Here's How
How to recognize your toxic habits and change them.
The Surprising Risk Of Believing That Money Makes You Successful
Time to separate net worth from self-worth.
Use Natural Hair Care Products? Make Sure You're Not Doing This
Your natural hair care products might be doing more damage than good.
Love Is Not The Most Important Thing In A Relationship: Here's What Is
If you had never met your significant other and someone told you their best and worst qualities, would they be someone you wanted to spend your life...
How To Appreciate Your Partner When You're Going Through A Bad Time
Remember to put yourself in your partner's shoes
Who Said Candles Are A Winter Thing? Meet Our Top 7 Clean Scents For Spring
They all deserve a spot at your next BBQ.
5 Foods To Rev Up Your Metabolism
The problem with many diets is that they focus on what you shouldn't have instead of on what you should have!
Vegan Samosas (Baked, Not Fried!)
Samosas are a great dinner party appetizer, and leftover samosas make a perfect midday snack or lunch item. After you've made them once, they're easy...
I Am A "Spoonie." Here's What I Wish More People Knew About Chronic Illness
Spoon Theory and 11 insights into what it's really like to have a chronic illness.
Try This Quick & Easy Keto Cookie Recipe For A Low-Carb Sweet Fix
Chewy, gooey, and delicious with a glass of almond milk.
The 5 Products Chef & Author Phoebe Lapine Recommends To Everyone
From kitchen gadgets to her favorite natural sleep aid.
3 Positive Ways To Respond When You've Been Ghosted
Can getting ghosted be a good thing?
I'm A Health Editor: These Are The 10 Foods I Make Sure To Eat Daily
Here's what someone who's done ALL the research actually eats.
5 Secrets To Conscious Dating + How It Will Revolutionize Your Relationships
Have we been dating wrong this whole time?!
I've Tried Hundreds Of Eco & Non-Toxic Skin Care Products & Techniques. These 8 Are The Best
What I've learned as a beauty editor: comprehensive (but efficient) review of the best and worst in skin care.
How I Lost Nearly 100 Pounds — After Struggling With Weight My Whole Life
"My dress size shrunk fast and I was seeing weight loss as a secondary benefit to discovering my optimal health."
A Guided Meditation To Open Your Sacral Chakra & Harness Your Sensuality
The seven chakras along the spinal column each hold a specific kind of energy, emotion, color and sound. We can use our yoga and meditation practices...
The Cheapest Cuts Of Meat To Buy Organic & How To Make Them Taste Great
Organic can be affordable if you follow these tips.
11 Foods To Make You Feel Great, Fast
Choose food that won't leave you feeling tired, bloated, or foggy.
I Tried Compression Sleeves After Running – Here's What Happened.
TBH, they were better than I thought.