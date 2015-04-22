4160 results for

Cranberry Protein Bars (Sweetened Only With Raw Honey)

The protein bars you grab off the shelf of a convenience store are often full of questionable ingredients. The best way to get around this, is to make...

Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
April 22 2015
Spirituality
Want To Fall Asleep Faster? Try This Breathing Exercise Tonight

Who knew you could use a blender to make a face mask in minutes?

mindbodygreen
June 14 2019
The 2 Main Types Of Houseplant Browning & What To Do About Each

Is the leaf browning in the middle or along its edges?

Emma Loewe
August 27
This Integrative Medicine Doctor Put Personalized Supplement Packs To The Test

More sleep, less stress: How a 5-minute quiz helped this busy M.D. achieve both goals.

Amy Shah, M.D.
August 26
Love

How To Rewire Your Brain So You Can Fall (And Stay!) In Love

Your attachment style doesn't have to hold you back—really.

Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
June 3 2018
What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative

If you're eager to sample some other sweet options besides cane sugar, coconut sugar may be a healthy alternative.

Michelle Konstantinovsky
May 24
Why Coconut Flour May Be The Very Thing Your Baking Projects Need

Coconut flour is gluten-free and has a delicious natural sweetness, allowing you to use less sweetener in your baking.

Michelle Konstantinovsky
May 23
Your 101 Guide To Never Overpacking Again

Consider this a must-read before your next trip.

mindbodygreen
November 16 2017

5 Everyday Ways To Teach Your Kids Gratitude (And Why It's So Important)

As a psychiatrist and mother of two young children, I believe teaching kids gratitude is key to helping them build a solid foundation for well-being...

Dr. Monisha Vasa
February 5 2016
Friendships