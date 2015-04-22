4160 results for
The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop When You're Constipated
These will be your BFFs when you're backed up.
Cranberry Protein Bars (Sweetened Only With Raw Honey)
The protein bars you grab off the shelf of a convenience store are often full of questionable ingredients. The best way to get around this, is to make...
How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home + Health Benefits
Plus, how to make your own oat milk at home.
I Just Got A Virtual Tea Leaf Reading & It Was Kind Of Amazing
It couldn't be easier to try yourself.
You May Need To Eat More "Average" Foods Than Superfoods — A GI Explains
It's all about diversifying your diet.
Want To Fall Asleep Faster? Try This Breathing Exercise Tonight
Who knew you could use a blender to make a face mask in minutes?
The 2 Main Types Of Houseplant Browning & What To Do About Each
Is the leaf browning in the middle or along its edges?
The Best Type Of Magnesium For Sleep: 3 Things To Look Out For
What to look for on a label.
This Integrative Medicine Doctor Put Personalized Supplement Packs To The Test
More sleep, less stress: How a 5-minute quiz helped this busy M.D. achieve both goals.
Is Apple Cider Vinegar A Probiotic? Because My Gut Wants To Know
Understanding the gut health benefits of ACV.
How To Rewire Your Brain So You Can Fall (And Stay!) In Love
Your attachment style doesn't have to hold you back—really.
What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative
If you're eager to sample some other sweet options besides cane sugar, coconut sugar may be a healthy alternative.
15 Vegan Cookies To Make This Holiday Season
We're keeping it plant-based this year.
Why Coconut Flour May Be The Very Thing Your Baking Projects Need
Coconut flour is gluten-free and has a delicious natural sweetness, allowing you to use less sweetener in your baking.
How To Remove Stains In Your Clothes With Natural Cleaners + 2 DIY Recipes
You'll wanna bookmark these two recipes.
Weird Things People Do To Help Their Plants Grow — That Might Actually Work
Time to craft your plant playlist.
Your 101 Guide To Never Overpacking Again
Consider this a must-read before your next trip.
5 Everyday Ways To Teach Your Kids Gratitude (And Why It's So Important)
As a psychiatrist and mother of two young children, I believe teaching kids gratitude is key to helping them build a solid foundation for well-being...
Where To Put Your Houseplants, A Room-By-Room Feng Shui Guide
Pop that pothos in the living room.
Not Comfortable Going To A Wedding Right Now? How To Politely Decline
When you can't be there on the big day.