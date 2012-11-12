6300 results for

Personal Growth

11 Easy Ways Help Yourself By Helping Others

When we hold on tightly to the things that are not working in our lives, we don’t give them room to heal.

#healing #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Amanda Christian
November 12 2012

5 Yoga Poses To Help You Live With Ease & Grace

Have you ever met those enigmatic human beings who seem to exude a calm, alert presence? They seem to live with ease and grace in word and movement....

#slideshows #awareness #mindfulness #wellness #yoga
Dani Marie Robinson
November 25 2013
Love

How to Know When You've Found Your Soul Mate

These tips will help you know if you found the one!

#empowerment #joy #dating
Shelly Bullard, MFT
November 10 2012

11 Healthy Grocery Items That Are Worth The Splurge

When I teach cooking classes in people’s homes, one of the most popular questions I get asked, aside from how to not cry while chopping onions, is...

#tea #fish #wellness #meat #almond milk
Phoebe Lapine
October 11 2014
Personal Growth

5 Secrets of the Wholehearted

Those who have embraced vulnerability as a key emotion in their existence share a few common characteristics.

#personal growth #yoga #vulnerability
Sean Devenport
November 7 2012
Motivation

How to Jump Back From Sitting (Video)

One of the most challenging moves—but it can be done!

#miami #yoga poses moving #yoga poses video #yoga poses #Ashtanga
Kino MacGregor
December 13 2011
Meditation

How Meditation Changed My Life

I am following my dreams, the ideals that filled my heart, and it is hard to imagine my life any other way.

#meditation #mind body connection #personal growth
Fleur Carter
November 6 2012
Functional Food

5 Herbs for Internal Spring Cleaning

Jump on the inspirational surge of energy and give your body a good spring cleaning.

#Herbs #healing #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Jirsa
March 19 2012
Personal Growth

Why We Should Be Like Water & Live With Ease

It is refined, formless, and flexible yet quietly and humbly powerful.

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
April 12 2012

10 Weekly Habits To Stay On Top Of Your Yoga Business

Feel like you’re short on time to focus on the things that’ll grow your yoga business? You're not alone. As a single business owner, you’re constantly...

#career #business #money #work #yoga teacher training
Karen Fabian
November 15 2013
Food Trends

Bill Clinton Talks Plant-Based Lifestyle

Bill Clinton speaks about his veganism.

#celebrity #vegan #Bill Clinton
mindbodygreen
September 20 2011

How I Went Vegan, Gained Weight & Felt Better About My Body

Given an option to be happy or depressed, my guess is that we'd all choose happiness. It’s mystifying though, that when it comes to thinking about our...

#happiness #work #personal growth #body image #vegan
Emily Nolan
November 12 2013
Personal Growth

The Importance of Letting Yourself Feel

If we never cry, feel sad or angry, our emotions will gather up and wait for an opportunity to explode.

#healing #relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Rikke Uberg Andersen
April 9 2012
Motivation

3 Ways Yoga Changed My Life

I could write a report on all the things yoga has brought to my life, but in the interest of time I’ll focus on just three things.

#healing #yogis #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Claire Austen
April 6 2012

The Scientific Reasons To Choose Beans Over Beef: A Cardiologist Explains

You would've had to live in a cave for the last 40 years to have missed the health memo that too many saturated fats, particularly from animal...

#happiness #heart disease #personal growth #vegetarian #aging
Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 5 2013
Routines

How To Heal A Broken Heart

There's no getting around pain in this life.

#love #healing #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Ally Hamilton
November 5 2013
Food Trends

Are Vegans Snobs?

Here are some reasons I think we need to lay off the attitude and embrace one another’s choices.

#vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Mara Tyler
April 5 2012

10 Reasons to Give More Hugs

Have you ever had the kind of busy day that perhaps leaves you feeling a bit physically disconnected? I have, and I rarely notice this until someone...

#love #relationships #stress #breathing #posture
Sara Courter
October 24 2012

Why I'm Excited To Turn 40

In a little over a month, I will officially hit the big 4-0! So many people dread these major birthdays, but I am actually looking forward to what the...

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #aging #self-acceptance
Michelle Bland
November 2 2013