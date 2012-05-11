6300 results for

Friendships

6 Reasons Why a Home-Yoga-Party Can Be a Good Alternative for a Girls Night Out

Why wouldn’t we feed ourselves with prana in the presence of our favorite divine women?

#culture #yogis #yoga
Iris Josephina
May 11 2012
Spirituality

4 Herbs For Peace In Mind & Body

Herbs! Begin to soothe the nervous system and adapt to stress, making anxiety the last reaction, rather than the first. Herbs work (especially if...

#Herbs #anxiety #stress #Ayurveda #relaxation
Amy Jirsa
December 24 2013

16 Yoga Poses For A Happy Holiday Season

Whether you're a yoga teacher looking to bring a bit of Christmas sparkle to your classes, a parent who wants a fun way to keep the kids active over...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #holidays #yoga
Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
December 20 2013
Women's Health

Tips to Have a Painless Period

Period pain is accepted as a normal part of being a woman, but it’s not actually supposed to be there.

#remedy #sleeping #whole foods #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Natalie Kringoudis
November 29 2012
Motivation

8 Most Common Questions from Yoga Beginners

In the first few months of a new yoga practice, some general questions usually come up.

#Ashtanga
Karen Fabian
April 7 2012

How I Learned That Pain Isn't Always Bad

Stretching out on the brown and orange 70s carpet next to my mom, I could feel the backs of my thighs heat up as I bent forward to touch my toes....

#healing #pain #personal growth #massage #fear
Alexandra Jamieson
December 19 2013
Motivation

How Athletes Can Win with Yoga

Yoga is great cross-training for our whole life: it gives us exactly what we practice, across everything we do.

#pro athletes #breathing #fitness #yogis #yoga
Michael Taylor
November 28 2012
Motivation

Crashing the Yoga Barrier for Men

It's good for everyone, and everyone can do it!

#relationships #yogis #Yoga for Men #personal growth #yoga
Michael Taylor
November 23 2012
Personal Growth

Einstein: We're All Connected

In inspirational quote from Albert Einstein.

#personal growth quotes #personal growth #words of wisdom
Jason Wachob
November 30 2010

11 Ways To Weave Meditation Into Your Day

Neglecting meditation can cause angst and anxiety on top of everything else going on in our lives. Yet, it's often the times we've strayed from our...

#meditation #mindfulness
Alexis L. Richardson
December 11 2013
Sex

A Simple Process to Quiet Your Mind Chatter

Does your mind-chatter diminish your ability to experience peace and joy? The brain registers over 60,000 thoughts during a day. Yet our mind...

#gratitude #personal growth #self-awareness
Tera Maxwell, PhD
November 19 2012
Personal Growth

8 Ways to Be Brave

Want to boost your confidence, but aren't sure where to start?

#let go #happiness #personal growth #fear
Andrea Speir
November 19 2012

What Your Fear is Telling You

Does your voice of fear have a VIP backstage pass to your everyday thoughts? Join the club.

#love #personal growth #fear
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
November 19 2012
Recovery

6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)

A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.

#yogis #wellness #yoga
Amy Lynch
March 28 2012
Mental Health

Do You Have An Addictive Personality? 3 Signs & When To Worry

Scientifically speaking, there's no such thing as an "addictive personality."

#alcohol #healing #addiction
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
October 24 2014
Home

Why Cleanses Don't Work For Me

In the health and wellness world, diets are facing a major PR crisis. Diets are evil, mean and restrictive. Diets don't work. Diets suck. But somehow,...

#eating disorder #personal growth #cleanse #body image #detox
Brynn Johnson
December 2 2013
Outdoors

Q & A with Rock Climber Steph Davis: On Yoga, Veganism, and Dealing with Fear

Name a mountain, and Steph Davis has probably climbed it with her bare hands.

#nature #fitness #yogis #yoga #goal setting
Kerry Shaw
November 13 2012