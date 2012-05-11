6300 results for
6 Reasons Why a Home-Yoga-Party Can Be a Good Alternative for a Girls Night Out
Why wouldn’t we feed ourselves with prana in the presence of our favorite divine women?
The Power of Prayer
The power of a simple prayer.
4 Herbs For Peace In Mind & Body
Herbs! Begin to soothe the nervous system and adapt to stress, making anxiety the last reaction, rather than the first. Herbs work (especially if...
16 Yoga Poses For A Happy Holiday Season
Whether you're a yoga teacher looking to bring a bit of Christmas sparkle to your classes, a parent who wants a fun way to keep the kids active over...
Tips to Have a Painless Period
Period pain is accepted as a normal part of being a woman, but it’s not actually supposed to be there.
8 Most Common Questions from Yoga Beginners
In the first few months of a new yoga practice, some general questions usually come up.
How I Learned That Pain Isn't Always Bad
Stretching out on the brown and orange 70s carpet next to my mom, I could feel the backs of my thighs heat up as I bent forward to touch my toes....
How Athletes Can Win with Yoga
Yoga is great cross-training for our whole life: it gives us exactly what we practice, across everything we do.
Crashing the Yoga Barrier for Men
It's good for everyone, and everyone can do it!
Einstein: We're All Connected
In inspirational quote from Albert Einstein.
11 Ways To Weave Meditation Into Your Day
Neglecting meditation can cause angst and anxiety on top of everything else going on in our lives. Yet, it's often the times we've strayed from our...
Stressed Out? An Orgasm Can Help — Here's How
In case you need more reasons.
A Simple Process to Quiet Your Mind Chatter
Does your mind-chatter diminish your ability to experience peace and joy? The brain registers over 60,000 thoughts during a day. Yet our mind...
8 Ways to Be Brave
Want to boost your confidence, but aren't sure where to start?
What Your Fear is Telling You
Does your voice of fear have a VIP backstage pass to your everyday thoughts? Join the club.
6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)
A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.
Do You Have An Addictive Personality? 3 Signs & When To Worry
Scientifically speaking, there's no such thing as an "addictive personality."
Decluttering Your Home Is Easy—And Dare We Say Fun?—With This Guide
How to simplify your life, one room at a time.
Why Cleanses Don't Work For Me
In the health and wellness world, diets are facing a major PR crisis. Diets are evil, mean and restrictive. Diets don't work. Diets suck. But somehow,...
Q & A with Rock Climber Steph Davis: On Yoga, Veganism, and Dealing with Fear
Name a mountain, and Steph Davis has probably climbed it with her bare hands.