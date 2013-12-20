6272 results for

16 Yoga Poses For A Happy Holiday Season

Whether you're a yoga teacher looking to bring a bit of Christmas sparkle to your classes, a parent who wants a fun way to keep the kids active over...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #holidays #yoga
Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
December 20 2013

How I Learned That Pain Isn't Always Bad

Stretching out on the brown and orange 70s carpet next to my mom, I could feel the backs of my thighs heat up as I bent forward to touch my toes....

#healing #pain #personal growth #massage #fear
Alexandra Jamieson
December 19 2013

A Simple Process to Quiet Your Mind Chatter

Does your mind-chatter diminish your ability to experience peace and joy? The brain registers over 60,000 thoughts during a day. Yet our mind...

#gratitude #personal growth #self-awareness
Tera Maxwell, PhD
November 19 2012
Personal Growth

8 Ways to Be Brave

Want to boost your confidence, but aren't sure where to start?

#let go #happiness #personal growth #fear
Andrea Speir
November 19 2012

What Your Fear is Telling You

Does your voice of fear have a VIP backstage pass to your everyday thoughts? Join the club.

#love #personal growth #fear
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
November 19 2012
Recovery

6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)

A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.

#yogis #wellness #yoga
Amy Lynch
March 28 2012
Motivation

How to Jump Back From Sitting (Video)

One of the most challenging moves—but it can be done!

#miami #yoga poses moving #yoga poses video #yoga poses #Ashtanga
Kino MacGregor
December 13 2011
Food Trends

Bill Clinton Talks Plant-Based Lifestyle

Bill Clinton speaks about his veganism.

#celebrity #vegan #Bill Clinton
mindbodygreen
September 20 2011

11 Ways To Weave Meditation Into Your Day

Neglecting meditation can cause angst and anxiety on top of everything else going on in our lives. Yet, it's often the times we've strayed from our...

#meditation #mindfulness
Alexis L. Richardson
December 11 2013
Outdoors

Q & A with Rock Climber Steph Davis: On Yoga, Veganism, and Dealing with Fear

Name a mountain, and Steph Davis has probably climbed it with her bare hands.

#nature #fitness #yogis #yoga #goal setting
Kerry Shaw
November 13 2012
Personal Growth

11 Easy Ways Help Yourself By Helping Others

When we hold on tightly to the things that are not working in our lives, we don’t give them room to heal.

#healing #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Amanda Christian
November 12 2012
Personal Growth

Why We Should Be Like Water & Live With Ease

It is refined, formless, and flexible yet quietly and humbly powerful.

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
April 12 2012
Love

How to Know When You've Found Your Soul Mate

These tips will help you know if you found the one!

#empowerment #joy #dating
Shelly Bullard, MFT
November 10 2012

Why Cleanses Don't Work For Me

In the health and wellness world, diets are facing a major PR crisis. Diets are evil, mean and restrictive. Diets don't work. Diets suck. But somehow,...

#eating disorder #personal growth #cleanse #body image #detox
Brynn Johnson
December 2 2013
Functional Food

5 Herbs for Internal Spring Cleaning

Jump on the inspirational surge of energy and give your body a good spring cleaning.

#Herbs #healing #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Jirsa
March 19 2012
Personal Growth

5 Secrets of the Wholehearted

Those who have embraced vulnerability as a key emotion in their existence share a few common characteristics.

#personal growth #yoga #vulnerability
Sean Devenport
November 7 2012
Meditation

How Meditation Changed My Life

I am following my dreams, the ideals that filled my heart, and it is hard to imagine my life any other way.

#meditation #mind body connection #personal growth
Fleur Carter
November 6 2012
Personal Growth

The Importance of Letting Yourself Feel

If we never cry, feel sad or angry, our emotions will gather up and wait for an opportunity to explode.

#healing #relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Rikke Uberg Andersen
April 9 2012
Mental Health

Do You Have An Addictive Personality? 3 Signs & When To Worry

Scientifically speaking, there's no such thing as an "addictive personality."

#alcohol #healing #addiction
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
October 24 2014
Personal Growth