16 Yoga Poses For A Happy Holiday Season
Whether you're a yoga teacher looking to bring a bit of Christmas sparkle to your classes, a parent who wants a fun way to keep the kids active over...
How I Learned That Pain Isn't Always Bad
Stretching out on the brown and orange 70s carpet next to my mom, I could feel the backs of my thighs heat up as I bent forward to touch my toes....
A Simple Process to Quiet Your Mind Chatter
Does your mind-chatter diminish your ability to experience peace and joy? The brain registers over 60,000 thoughts during a day. Yet our mind...
8 Ways to Be Brave
Want to boost your confidence, but aren't sure where to start?
What Your Fear is Telling You
Does your voice of fear have a VIP backstage pass to your everyday thoughts? Join the club.
6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)
A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.
How to Jump Back From Sitting (Video)
One of the most challenging moves—but it can be done!
Bill Clinton Talks Plant-Based Lifestyle
Bill Clinton speaks about his veganism.
11 Ways To Weave Meditation Into Your Day
Neglecting meditation can cause angst and anxiety on top of everything else going on in our lives. Yet, it's often the times we've strayed from our...
Q & A with Rock Climber Steph Davis: On Yoga, Veganism, and Dealing with Fear
Name a mountain, and Steph Davis has probably climbed it with her bare hands.
11 Easy Ways Help Yourself By Helping Others
When we hold on tightly to the things that are not working in our lives, we don’t give them room to heal.
Why We Should Be Like Water & Live With Ease
It is refined, formless, and flexible yet quietly and humbly powerful.
How to Know When You've Found Your Soul Mate
These tips will help you know if you found the one!
Why Cleanses Don't Work For Me
In the health and wellness world, diets are facing a major PR crisis. Diets are evil, mean and restrictive. Diets don't work. Diets suck. But somehow,...
5 Herbs for Internal Spring Cleaning
Jump on the inspirational surge of energy and give your body a good spring cleaning.
5 Secrets of the Wholehearted
Those who have embraced vulnerability as a key emotion in their existence share a few common characteristics.
How Meditation Changed My Life
I am following my dreams, the ideals that filled my heart, and it is hard to imagine my life any other way.
The Importance of Letting Yourself Feel
If we never cry, feel sad or angry, our emotions will gather up and wait for an opportunity to explode.
Do You Have An Addictive Personality? 3 Signs & When To Worry
Scientifically speaking, there's no such thing as an "addictive personality."
What I Learned from My Teacher Training Crisis
Be true to yourself.