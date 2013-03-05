6300 results for
7 Ways To Become A More Optimistic Person
Ask any successful person to divulge the secret to winning, to meeting and exceeding goals, to feeling fulfilled and accomplished, and he'll usually...
10 Life Lessons My Grandfather Taught Me
A man of goodness, kindness, and love, he remains a lasting example to those whose lives he touched.
Yoga Practice Helped Heal Me After An Abusive Relationship
I did not recognize my body. I definitely did not feel safe with my body.
Release Your Fears With Qigong Meditation
In Traditional Chinese Medicine, fear is stored in the kidneys. No doubt this is because the kidneys (and the adrenal glands that sit on top of them)...
'Namaste' Isn't Only For Yoga: 3 Ways It Can Change Your Life!
Different interpretations of what it means, and how it can transform your life.
Constipation Nation: What You Need to Know About Pooping
100 million Americans do not have regular daily bowel movements.
My Holistic Approach To Battling Ovarian Cancer
Imagine being told after a routine physical that you had a chronic disease that could kill you.
How I Learned To See Beauty When I Look In The Mirror
I first connected with Yulady Saluti at an Off the Mat charity event in Atlantic City over the holidays. I was struck by her big brown eyes, her super...
Why You're Not Feeling Loved & What To Do About It
The secret to feeling loved is simple.
5 Pieces of Yogic Wisdom From My Grandma
A few gems that we could all benefit from and truths the world should certainly echo.
Everything You Need To Know About Paleo To Get Started
The purpose of this article is to give a beginner or someone interested in trying the Paleo diet a straightforward introduction to its benefits, the...
10 Easy Ways To Improve Your Health
The time for making official New Year's resolutions may have passed, but it's never too late to reshape and revitalize your lifestyle.
My Eat Pray Love Detox
Become the best version of you through a little sacred self-healing.
15 Things Happy People Do Differently
Most of us wait to be happy until we've achieved a goal.
How Acupuncture Can Heal You
Acupuncture has been acknowledged as a safe, sterile, 21st-Century approach to healing.
Are You Your Own Worst Enemy? How To Stop Sabotaging Yourself
You absolutely want to quit this habit, right?
35 Tricks To Climb Out Of A Bad Mood
“NOTHING EVER WORKS OUT FOR MEEEEEE!”
5 Ways Of Coping With Your Anxiety That Are Actually Making It Worse
Even if you don't identify with having an anxiety disorder, every person experiences anxiety at times. There's tons of advice out there on how to cope...
I Had A Panic Attack In Front Of 5 Million People. Here's What Finally Helped
How my public panic attack led me to meditation.
Why I Love Yoga's Bird Asanas
You don't have to like