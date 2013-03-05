6300 results for

7 Ways To Become A More Optimistic Person

Ask any successful person to divulge the secret to winning, to meeting and exceeding goals, to feeling fulfilled and accomplished, and he'll usually...

#stress #confidence #mind body connection #personal growth #goal setting
Jason Selk, EdD
March 5 2013
Personal Growth

10 Life Lessons My Grandfather Taught Me

A man of goodness, kindness, and love, he remains a lasting example to those whose lives he touched.

#love #money #happiness #gratitude #wellness
Katie Hussong
March 1 2013
Personal Growth

Yoga Practice Helped Heal Me After An Abusive Relationship

I did not recognize my body. I definitely did not feel safe with my body.

#anxiety #healing #relationships #personal growth #yoga
Amy Thomas
February 26 2013

Release Your Fears With Qigong Meditation

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, fear is stored in the kidneys. No doubt this is because the kidneys (and the adrenal glands that sit on top of them)...

#meditation #personal growth #Traditional Chinese Medicine #fear
Lisa Spillane
February 26 2013
Spirituality

'Namaste' Isn't Only For Yoga: 3 Ways It Can Change Your Life!

Different interpretations of what it means, and how it can transform your life.

#love #healing #relationships #happiness #gratitude
Jayme Barrett
July 19 2012
Integrative Health

Constipation Nation: What You Need to Know About Pooping

100 million Americans do not have regular daily bowel movements.

#healing #Ayurveda #mindfulness #wellness #yoga
Nadya Andreeva
June 8 2012
Integrative Health

My Holistic Approach To Battling Ovarian Cancer

Imagine being told after a routine physical that you had a chronic disease that could kill you.

#healing #nutrition #mind body connection #cancer #immunity
Kathy Daniels
February 25 2013

How I Learned To See Beauty When I Look In The Mirror

I first connected with Yulady Saluti at an Off the Mat charity event in Atlantic City over the holidays. I was struck by her big brown eyes, her super...

#yoga
Katie Devine
February 25 2013
Love
Personal Growth

5 Pieces of Yogic Wisdom From My Grandma

A few gems that we could all benefit from and truths the world should certainly echo.

#love #Goodness #happiness #yogis #wellness
Dani Marie Robinson
June 19 2012

Everything You Need To Know About Paleo To Get Started

The purpose of this article is to give a beginner or someone interested in trying the Paleo diet a straightforward introduction to its benefits, the...

#Paleo #gluten #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods
Camille Macres
April 3 2014
Motivation

10 Easy Ways To Improve Your Health

The time for making official New Year's resolutions may have passed, but it's never too late to reshape and revitalize your lifestyle.

#smoothie #gluten #stress #pilates #personal growth
Jessica Sepel
February 20 2013
Personal Growth

My Eat Pray Love Detox

Become the best version of you through a little sacred self-healing.

#Herbs #breathing #mindfulness #abundance #elizabeth gilbert
Claire Charters
June 16 2012
Personal Growth

15 Things Happy People Do Differently

Most of us wait to be happy until we've achieved a goal.

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Amita Patel, LMSW
March 13 2015
Wellness Trends

How Acupuncture Can Heal You

Acupuncture has been acknowledged as a safe, sterile, 21st-Century approach to healing.

#healing #wellness #Acupuncture #sleeping #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Phil Veneziano, M.S., LAc
February 15 2013
Personal Growth

35 Tricks To Climb Out Of A Bad Mood

“NOTHING EVER WORKS OUT FOR MEEEEEE!”

#stress #happiness #personal growth
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
March 21 2014

5 Ways Of Coping With Your Anxiety That Are Actually Making It Worse

Even if you don't identify with having an anxiety disorder, every person experiences anxiety at times. There's tons of advice out there on how to cope...

#anxiety #stress #happiness #personal growth #present
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
March 20 2014
Meditation
Routines

Why I Love Yoga's Bird Asanas

You don't have to like

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Shari Hochberg
February 22 2012