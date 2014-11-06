6217 results for

Women's Health

5 Signs You Have A Healthy Menstrual Cycle

Start paying attention to the many indicators of a healthy cycle now.

#fertility
Nicole Jardim
November 6 2014

Never Buy Another Beauty Product: Use These 4 Foods Instead

It might make sound mad to raid your kitchen cupboards for beauty essentials, but trust me — once you start experimenting with these wonderful...

#beauty #food
Ella Mills
November 5 2014
Integrative Health
Sex

The 4-Hour Orgasm

When you expand the flow of sexual energy you expand the experience of orgasm.

#relationships #Sting #mindfulness #yogis #sex
Kim Anami
March 16 2012
Personal Growth

The Power of Everyday Kindness & Gratitude

It wasn’t until I was able to truly appreciate and share the significance of the little things in life that I was able to exist in and project love...

#love #relationships #happiness #gratitude #personal growth
Matthew Lovitt
July 1 2012

6 Quick & Simple Techniques To Melt Away Stress

Through the years in my psychotherapy practice, I've noticed that people basically have the same issues. I've discovered that there are 12 core...

#stress #breathing #happiness #present #fear
Jude Bijou, M.A., MFT
July 29 2013
Motivation

How An NFL Linebacker Became A Renowned Yoga Teacher

The "reincarnation" of former NFL linebacker Keith Mitchell.

#Yoga for Kids #healing #meditation #mindfulness #yogis
Andrea Rice
October 26 2014
Motivation

15 Reasons Why You Should Try Restorative Yoga

If you have yet to try restorative yoga, here are some very good reasons to start.

#healing #yogis #yoga #Iyengar
Nayla Naoufal
June 27 2012

10 Ingredients You Need For A Happy Life

I was brought up the eldest in a fairly happy, Catholic, and dysfunctional household with seven siblings and a history of depression and alcoholism in...

#happiness #personal growth #aging
Jennifer Boire
July 26 2013
Food Trends

15 Foods A Nutritionist Refuses To Eat

Sometimes compromising is necessary when it comes to food choices.

#slideshows #healthy foods #food
Jessica Sepel
July 24 2013
Love

15 Conscious Choices To Cultivate The Relationship You Want — From Day One

From the moment we started dating, it felt different. And I knew that was because both of us were approaching the relationship the same way. It felt...

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #abundance #sex
Amy Baglan
November 9 2015

What I Wish More Women Knew About Their Hormones

Is your period different now than it was five years ago? Do you notice shifts in its length, quality, and symptoms? Or are you not even paying...

#hormones #fertility #pregnancy #wellness
Alisa Vitti
October 17 2014
Functional Food

10 Food Combinations to Improve Digestion

Improving digestive health is key to any nourishing lifestyle.

#avocado #wellness #digestion #healthy foods #food
Katherine Leonard, M.S.
November 17 2012
Personal Growth

If You're Overwhelmed, This Is For You

If you're anything like me (or, frankly, anyone I know), you've probably experienced overwhelm. Maybe you've had one of those mornings when you wake...

#stress #happiness #work #wellness #detox
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
July 20 2013
Spirituality
Personal Growth
Sex

How To Harness The Power Of Tonight's Taurus Full Moon

Plant those feet on terra firma. The October 27 full moon in earthy Taurus brings us back to a grounded place. Of course, the comfort-loving Bull can...

#healing #happiness #abundance #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
October 27 2015

It Took Me 12 Years To Finally Have A Child. Here's Why

In our new Realtalk series, we're sharing personal stories about fertility and family planning. We hope they offer support and inspire honest...

#realtalk: infertility
Margo Jacks
October 26 2015