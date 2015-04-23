6292 results for

Spirituality

Why You Don't Have To Choose Between Money & Spirituality

In my view, money and spirituality actually go very well together

#career #manifestation #money #work #abundance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
April 23 2015

Why I'm Doing A Backbend Every Day in 2017

I'm ready to open up my heart fearlessly.

#yoga poses #yoga
Gina Florio
January 6 2017

Why Western Medicine Gets Autoimmune Diseases All Wrong

Functional medicine physician Dr. Amy Myers speaks at MindBodyGreen's wellness summit about how Western medicine has taught us to treat symptoms...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
September 28 2014
Motivation

Tools to Help Your Yoga Business

While just about every instructor goes through a teacher training, it seems as though most never go through any kind of business training.

#love #yoga teacher training #peace #yoga
Andrew Wicklander
October 11 2012
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

5 Pathways To Finding Peace After Losing Someone To Suicide

It may feel at certain moments like things are never going to return to "normal" again.

#anxiety #healing #personal growth #depression
Dr. Adele Ryan McDowell
April 22 2015

I Am A Real Woman & So Is Every Other Woman

Kathryn Budig is the face of national advertising campaigns, has been on the cover of magazines, and leads yoga retreats around the world. You might...

#happiness #personal growth #body image
mindbodygreen
June 18 2015
Healthy Weight

Empowering Questions That Helped Me Lose 125 Pounds & Keep It Off

I can almost guarantee I would not have sustained my 125+ pound weight loss these last six years if I hadn't asked myself these five questions.

#happiness #mind body connection #weight loss #weight loss success
Naomi Teeter
April 21 2015

How To Let Go Of Recipes & Become A Better Cook

Along with the cat pictures and the porn, the internet is stuffed with recipes. Our bookshelves are heaving with them. When we turn on the TV, oh look...

#food #whole foods
Lizzy Nichol
April 21 2015
Healthy Weight

The One Thing You Need to Do if You Want to Lose Weight

It’s a frustrating, soul-destroying process.

#weight loss
Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
December 10 2012
Personal Growth

What My Grandfather Taught Me About How To Live, Love & Matter

Life is short, and we can't get time back. Each of us only gets one life. Will you regret how you're living life right now?

#death #happiness #personal growth
Kimanzi Constable
April 20 2015
Love

The 8 Types Of Narcissists + How To Spot Each One

Narcissism can manifest in any number of ways. Here are the toxic personality types you should ALWAYS stay away from (and tips on how to spot them).

#empowerment #friendship #toxic relationships
Annice Star
January 2 2017
Wellness Trends

Why I Love The Term "Conscious Uncoupling"

Like so many other people this past week, I've been contemplating the idea of "conscious uncoupling." Gwyneth Paltrow's use of this term seems to have...

#relationships #gwyneth paltrow #divorce #communication #parenting
Kate Solomon
April 4 2014

Why CrossFit Will Change Your Life (Funny)

After a divorce left him devastated, John Kim was looking for a way to heal. Here's why CrossFit transformed his life, and why it might change yours....

#personal-growth #fitness
mindbodygreen
July 27 2014

5 Things I Wish People Would Start Doing In Bikram Yoga

Recently I read a post about what to stop doing in a Bikram yoga. The piece stirred some strong emotions in me, and I thought it might be helpful to...

#bikram yoga #mindfulness #mind body connection #yoga #compassion
Allyson Potrebka
May 15 2014

A Cardiologist's Checklist For Protecting Your Heart

Protect your heart by avoiding these 10 things.

#heart disease #wellness #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 30 2016
Integrative Health

Uplifting Integrative Health Studies That Prove 2016 Wasn't All Bad

Don't miss the best integrative medicine research from 2016.

#wellness #functional medicine #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 30 2016