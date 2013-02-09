6292 results for

Healthy Weight

8 Tips For Losing Weight On A Vegan Diet

I tried every quick fix available in a bottle but nothing worked.

#happiness #fitness #personal growth #yoga #vegan
Natt Smith
February 9 2013

Why Being Kind To Yourself After Failure Is So Important

As a therapist, I sit with many people who have adopted the belief system that they must be harder on themselves than necessary, and then wonder why...

#let go #happiness #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
Alena Gerst, LCSW
May 27 2014
Motivation

I'm Addicted To Email. Are You?

Hi, my name is Mary Catherine, I’m a yoga teacher, and I’m addicted to email.

#anxiety #addiction #yoga #technology #energy
Mary Catherine Starr
June 4 2013
Meditation
Food Trends

What A Nutritionist Eats For Breakfast

Eating a wholesome breakfast kick starts your digestion.

#avocado #healthy recipes #wellness #digestion #healthy foods
Jessica Sepel
June 19 2013
Functional Food

10 Ways To Eat More Dandelion Greens (Especially If You’re Tired Of Kale)

Though it’s not as mainstream as kale or collards, we find dandelion greens to be just as versatile.

#healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Christina Liva
April 27 2015
8 Seriously Inspiring Audiobooks For People Who Don't Have Time To Read

This collection of audiobooks—focused on self-care, spirituality, and health and fitness—will help even the busiest person work on personal growth and...

#listening #books #happiness #joy #wellness
Rebecca Stump
January 11 2017
Functional Food

How Healthy Are The New Boosted Waters Really? We Put Them To The Test

Collagen water, rosewater, activated charcoal water—we decode them all.

#functionalfood #water
Liz Moody
January 11 2017
Love

13 Ways To Take A Relationship From Good To Great

Pro tip: Ask questions beyond just "How was your day?"

#joy #marriage #dating
Allison Cohen, LMFT
April 10 2014
Mental Health

5 Common Fears That Keep People Out Of Therapy

The five biggest reasons people avoid therapy in the first place.

#healing #happiness #wellness #fear #self-acceptance
Megan Hale, M.A.
April 10 2014
Love

10 Prerequisites To Attracting Real, Meaningful Relationships

Our relationships are our greatest teachers. They illuminate our path to soul connections. To uncover these deep connections, you have to first learn...

#love #relationships #marriage
Maria Pallas
February 14 2016
Women's Health
Change-Makers

Sustainable Promises You Should Make To The Planet This Year

These planetary promises belong on your resolutions list.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
January 9 2017

11 Tips To Naturally Protect Yourself From Bug Bites

No matter where you are in the country, summer is clearly on its way. And not a moment too soon — especially if you just survived a brutal winter....

#toxic #wellness
Healthy Child Healthy World
May 20 2014
Integrative Health

How To Get Rid Of Your Headaches Forever

Almost everyone has had a headache at some point.

#healing #mind body connection #headaches
Robin Berzin, M.D.
April 8 2014

15 Ways To Stay Connected To Your Long-Distance Tribe

Because it's never goodbye if you keep that group text alive.

#friendship #friendship advice
Lindsay Kellner
January 7 2017

10 Game-Changing Tips For Handling Tough Conversations

People often complain that no one communicates clearly, or enough, nowadays. But the truth is that there is plenty of communication — most of it is...

#relationships #mindfulness #personal growth #communication
Lise Leblanc
April 23 2015