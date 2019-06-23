167 results for

Integrative Health

5 Wellness Products Renowned Yogi Kathryn Budig Recommends To Everyone

From glow-boosting serums to books for personal growth.

#skin care #yoga
Kathryn Budig
June 23 2019
Wellness Trends

Kathryn Budig On The Ups And Downs Of Being A World Famous Yogi & The Process Of Writing A Best-Seller

Listen in to hear the yoga teacher speak candidly about her career in yoga, the long and winding path that got her famous, and what's next.

#mbgpodcast #wellness #yoga
Jason Wachob
July 11 2017

How To Build An Altar To Manifest Your Dreams

With sage, candles, and more inspirational elements, you might end up spending more time in your altar room than anywhere else.

#manifestation #abundance #personal growth
Kathryn Budig
June 19 2016
Functional Food

How Kathryn Budig Eats For A Vibrant, Healthy Life

Love pasta and cookie dough? Kathryn Budig reveals her source for her go-to grain-free options, plus 6 other tips on how to live a more wholesome...

#food as medicine #healthy recipes #travel
Carolina Santos-Neves
October 7 2016

A Ritual For Boosting Your Self-Esteem As Soon As You Get Out Of Bed

Kathryn Budig's secret to getting energized and inspired in the first five minutes of your day.

#manifestation #happiness #affirmations #self-care #self-acceptance
Kathryn Budig
June 18 2016
Meditation

How I Meditate: Yogi & Author Kathryn Budig

Kathryn Budig is an international yoga teacher and writer and the author of the new book Aim True. Find out how she meditates every day.

#meditation #meditation tricks #how i meditate
Kathryn Budig
March 27 2016
Spirituality

10 Steps To Create Your Own Altar

Create a space to breathe.

#fitness #yogis #yoga
Kathryn Budig
March 30 2016
Personal Growth
Wellness Trends

Here Are The Essentials World-Famous Yogis Always Have On Hand

Whether it's coconut oil or Chinese herbal patches, these yogis have a diverse list.

#yoga #yoga move #essential oils #coconut oil
Leigh Weingus
October 1 2017
Routines

6 Steps To Create A Simple Home Yoga Practice

Not into yoga yet? Let's change that.

#fitness #yogis #yoga
Kathryn Budig
March 23 2016

What Yogi Kathryn Budig Eats In A Day

Anyone who kicks off the day with a green juice and a coffee totally gets us.

#travel #healthy foods #food
Kathryn Budig
June 20 2016

How The Ultimate Wellness Couple Is Prepping For revitalize

Hint: It involves adorable dogs, fascia balls, and lots and lots of pods.

#wellness #mbgrevitalize #travel
Emma Loewe
September 7 2017

8 Tips To Practice A "Hollow Back" Forearm Stand (Infographic)

Editor's Note: Internationally renowned yoga teacher Kathryn Budig, was a speaker at our revitalize event this year, where she delivered a powerful...

#infographic #yoga poses #yoga #yoga move
Kathryn Budig
July 22 2015
Routines

Stop Letting Your Fear Of Failure Keep You From Your True Purpose: Here’s How

Here's what it takes to stop letting other people's opinions keep you from making your dreams happen.

#love #career #happiness #abundance #fear
Kathryn Budig
June 17 2016

Kathryn Budig's Secrets For Staying Happy & Aiming True

Set your aim, make it strong, and understand that not everyone will agree with you.

#wellth #happiness #yoga
Jason Wachob
February 21 2016

Kathryn Budig Shows You How To Get The Perfect Parisian Top Knot

I live the majority of my life in stretchy pants, rocking hairdos that are more functional than fashionable. But I recently taught yoga in Europe,...

#hair #beauty #yogis #yoga #kathryn budig
Kathryn Budig
September 25 2014