167 results for
5 Wellness Products Renowned Yogi Kathryn Budig Recommends To Everyone
From glow-boosting serums to books for personal growth.
Kathryn Budig On The Ups And Downs Of Being A World Famous Yogi & The Process Of Writing A Best-Seller
Listen in to hear the yoga teacher speak candidly about her career in yoga, the long and winding path that got her famous, and what's next.
How To Build An Altar To Manifest Your Dreams
With sage, candles, and more inspirational elements, you might end up spending more time in your altar room than anywhere else.
How Kathryn Budig Eats For A Vibrant, Healthy Life
Love pasta and cookie dough? Kathryn Budig reveals her source for her go-to grain-free options, plus 6 other tips on how to live a more wholesome...
A Ritual For Boosting Your Self-Esteem As Soon As You Get Out Of Bed
Kathryn Budig's secret to getting energized and inspired in the first five minutes of your day.
How I Meditate: Yogi & Author Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig is an international yoga teacher and writer and the author of the new book Aim True. Find out how she meditates every day.
Yogi Kathryn Budig's Go-To Energy Bar Recipe (With Chocolate Chips!)
Chocolate chips included.
10 Steps To Create Your Own Altar
Create a space to breathe.
How Author & Yoga Teacher Kathryn Budig Spends Her Days Off
Read her routine and tell me you don't feel relaxed.
Here Are The Essentials World-Famous Yogis Always Have On Hand
Whether it's coconut oil or Chinese herbal patches, these yogis have a diverse list.
6 Steps To Create A Simple Home Yoga Practice
Not into yoga yet? Let's change that.
What Yogi Kathryn Budig Eats In A Day
Anyone who kicks off the day with a green juice and a coffee totally gets us.
How The Ultimate Wellness Couple Is Prepping For revitalize
Hint: It involves adorable dogs, fascia balls, and lots and lots of pods.
This Whole-Body-Healing Rainbow Salad Will Bring Pride To Your Plate
Vegan, gluten-free, and super easy to make.
8 Tips To Practice A "Hollow Back" Forearm Stand (Infographic)
Editor's Note: Internationally renowned yoga teacher Kathryn Budig, was a speaker at our revitalize event this year, where she delivered a powerful...
An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Week Off Right
Start your week with a little yoga.
Stop Letting Your Fear Of Failure Keep You From Your True Purpose: Here’s How
Here's what it takes to stop letting other people's opinions keep you from making your dreams happen.
Kathryn Budig's Secrets For Staying Happy & Aiming True
Set your aim, make it strong, and understand that not everyone will agree with you.
Kathryn Budig Shows You How To Get The Perfect Parisian Top Knot
I live the majority of my life in stretchy pants, rocking hairdos that are more functional than fashionable. But I recently taught yoga in Europe,...