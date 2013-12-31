1919 results for
Why The Secret To Getting Healthy Starts With Your Lymph
With the start of the New Year, it seems new health goals and resolutions are just a given. If you've got some new health initiatives on the table or...
15 Wellness Experts On Their Thanksgiving Morning Rituals
Absolutely trying No. 9.
How To Make Beet Burgers (Vegan Recipe)
Sadly, many veggie burgers out there contain tons of junk, fake meat, and very few actual veggies.
5 Healthy Habits You Should Start Today
Transform your healthy actions into healthy habits.
The Craziest, Easiest Hack To Supercharge Your Food With Vitamin D
Most people who don't get enough sun need to supplement with vitamin D3, especially since few foods are high in the vitamin. But what if there were an...
Oh My Maca! Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Tea Cakes
Indulge in one of these super-food tea cakes.
Seaweed Is The New Kale: A Doctor Explains
Call it the new kale.
Gluten-Free Recipe: Mediterranean Summer Quinoa Salad
It makes a refreshing side dish for any meal.
I Ditched Traditional Beauty Products And It Changed My Skin Forever
My skin has never looked better.
13 Deliciously Decadent Vegan Cheesecake Recipes
Vegan cheesecake might sound like an oxymoron, but these non-dairy and gluten-free treats are creamy enough to silence any doubts of deliciousness.
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Belly Fat: A Hormone Expert Explains
Calories matter—but hormones matter more.
5 Ways To Rewire Your Brain For Meaningful Life Changes
Contrary to popular approaches, this strategy involves more than just positive thinking or working hard.
Raw Recipe: Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake
You'll never believe that it's vegan and raw.
The Simplest (& Sexiest) Superfood Smoothie
Use five ingredients and magically convert it into a superfood smoothie.
10 High-Protein Vegetables You Should Start Eating Today
Yes, veggies can have a ton of protein, too.
The World As We Know It Is Ending
A few weeks ago, I was listening to astrologer Ophira Edut describe the difference between the world as we know it in 3D and the world that is opening...
Beat the Heat with Raw Juice Popsicles
A snack to cool you down.
You Need This: A 3-Day Gut Reset, Just In Time For Spring
You'll be amazed at how delicious it is (and how good you feel!).
How I Lost 40 Pounds Without Depriving Myself
For years, I struggled with being overweight.
The Better Sleep Remedy You Can Drink Tonight
As a clinical herbalist, I find insomnia to be incredibly responsive to herbs. But it's also important to address the underlying cause. Here are both...