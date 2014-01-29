1910 results for

Superfood Breakfast Bowl

Açaí berries are superfoods that are native to the Amazon and grow in parts of Central and South America. Açaí bowls are traditionally served in...

#healthy recipes #breakfast #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Leanne Wei
January 29 2014

Vegan Chocolate Truffles You'll Want To Eat Every Day

With the perfect smooth and rich filling, these Chocolate Truffles satisfy even the most sinful chocolate lover’s taste buds! They're beautiful enough...

#recipes #dessert #healthy foods #food #chocolate
Laura Marquis
February 21 2016
Beauty

These New Releases In Natural Beauty Are Totally Worth The Splurge

These New Releases In Natural Beauty Are Totally Worth The Splurge

#makeup #skin care #toxins at home #organic
Lindsay Kellner
January 31 2019
Recipes

7 Natural Ways To Beat A Hangover

As a nutritionist, drinking alcohol is definitely not something I recommend. There's no doubt that alcohol is not loved by the human body. Having said...

#alcohol #relaxation #wellness #healthy foods #food
Jessica Sepel
December 14 2013
Sex
PAID CONTENT FOR Daiya

Going Plant-Based? We Found A Solution For Every Taste & Texture You're Afraid You'll Miss

Here's How To Do The Plant-Based Version Of All Your Favorite Tastes and textures.

#partner #plant-based #cheese
mindbodygreen
January 23 2019
Integrative Health
Beauty

9 Cannabis-Infused Face Oils For Every Skin Type

It's time to embrace the non-psychoactive powers of this healing plant.

#skin care #CBD #inflammation
Lindsay Kellner
January 17 2019
Women's Health

Period Problems? These 4 Nutrients Will Help

"Traditional physicians will prescribe pain medicine and birth control pills to ease the pain, but I like to opt for a more natural approach."

#supplements #fats #hormones
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
July 28 2017

Avocado Shrimp Rolls (Yesss!)

Recently I got back from vacation in Block Island, a small island off the coast of Rhode Island known for their lobster rolls. I craved one when I got...

#avocado #garlic #nutrition #healthy recipes #olive oil
Silvia Bianco
July 24 2014

6 Strategies To Eat Your Way Out Of Spring Allergies

If you suffer from spring allergies the promise of blooming flowers and warmer temperatures may translate into watery eyes, trouble breathing, and a...

#allergies #nutrition #food
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
April 16 2015
Beauty

7 Healing Elixirs For Balanced Hormones & Glowing Skin

This skin-brightening lavender tonic is what dreams are made of.

#beauty #hormones #skin #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 16 2017

10-Minute Meal: Cabbage + Hemp Salad

Say goodbye to midday slumps with this day, lunchtime meal! This colorful cabbage salad incorporates a variety of color, which is essential for...

#recipes #salads #food #vegan recipes
Danielle Sobel
June 3 2015
Women's Health

Is A Hormone Imbalance Causing Your Gut Issues? Here's How Estrogen Is Linked To Constipation

The connection between estrogen and constipation, including how to relieve it.

#gut health #hormones #digestion
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
January 7 2019

10 Remedies You Can Find In Your Kitchen (That Actually Work!)

It is that time of year again — cold and flu season! For some of us it's the change in seasons, and for others it's the holiday hustle and bustle.

#food as medicine #cold #flu #food
Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
January 1 2016
Women's Health