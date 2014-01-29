1910 results for
Superfood Breakfast Bowl
Açaí berries are superfoods that are native to the Amazon and grow in parts of Central and South America. Açaí bowls are traditionally served in...
This Casserole Will Make You Fall In Love With Eggplant
Who knew eggplant and lentils could look this tasty?
Vegan Chocolate Truffles You'll Want To Eat Every Day
With the perfect smooth and rich filling, these Chocolate Truffles satisfy even the most sinful chocolate lover’s taste buds! They're beautiful enough...
These New Releases In Natural Beauty Are Totally Worth The Splurge
These New Releases In Natural Beauty Are Totally Worth The Splurge
Smoky Falafel Burgers (They're Vegan & Gluten-Free!)
Spice up your lunch routine with these smokey falafel burgers!
7 Natural Ways To Beat A Hangover
As a nutritionist, drinking alcohol is definitely not something I recommend. There's no doubt that alcohol is not loved by the human body. Having said...
7 Weird Foods That Actually Boost Your Libido (According To Science)
Time to get turned on.
Going Plant-Based? We Found A Solution For Every Taste & Texture You're Afraid You'll Miss
Here's How To Do The Plant-Based Version Of All Your Favorite Tastes and textures.
Silent Reflux: What You Need To Know About This Dangerous & Sneaky Disease
It's more common than we thought.
9 Cannabis-Infused Face Oils For Every Skin Type
It's time to embrace the non-psychoactive powers of this healing plant.
Period Problems? These 4 Nutrients Will Help
"Traditional physicians will prescribe pain medicine and birth control pills to ease the pain, but I like to opt for a more natural approach."
Avocado Shrimp Rolls (Yesss!)
Recently I got back from vacation in Block Island, a small island off the coast of Rhode Island known for their lobster rolls. I craved one when I got...
6 Strategies To Eat Your Way Out Of Spring Allergies
If you suffer from spring allergies the promise of blooming flowers and warmer temperatures may translate into watery eyes, trouble breathing, and a...
7 Healing Elixirs For Balanced Hormones & Glowing Skin
This skin-brightening lavender tonic is what dreams are made of.
The World's Best (Healthy) Fish Tacos Take Just 20 Minutes To Make
Gluten- and dairy-free, to boot.
10-Minute Meal: Cabbage + Hemp Salad
Say goodbye to midday slumps with this day, lunchtime meal! This colorful cabbage salad incorporates a variety of color, which is essential for...
Is A Hormone Imbalance Causing Your Gut Issues? Here's How Estrogen Is Linked To Constipation
The connection between estrogen and constipation, including how to relieve it.
10 Remedies You Can Find In Your Kitchen (That Actually Work!)
It is that time of year again — cold and flu season! For some of us it's the change in seasons, and for others it's the holiday hustle and bustle.
Meal Prep Sunday: Black Rice + Red Lentils
These simple meal building blocks = big benefits.
How To Get Rid Of A UTI Fast, Using Natural Remedies
Before you run to antibiotics, try this.