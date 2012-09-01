2556 results for

Recipes

13 Deliciously Decadent Vegan Cheesecake Recipes

Vegan cheesecake might sound like an oxymoron, but these non-dairy and gluten-free treats are creamy enough to silence any doubts of deliciousness.

Emily Holmes
July 22 2015
Valentine's Day Dessert Idea: Raw Banana Cream Pie

Nothing revs up romance and says I love you more than this homemade treat.

Tayler Alexis Smith
February 14 2013
Healthy Weight

The Natural Weight Loss Secret No One Talks About

Never in a million years did I ever suspect that when I grew up I would spend all my days talking about poop!

Julie Peláez
June 24 2013
Wellness Trends

An M.D. On The Plant-Based Ketogenic Fasting Plan She Follows For Health

Straight from a M.D. who lost 100 pounds with the practice.

Liz Moody
September 15 2017
Personal Growth

5 Healthy Habits You Should Start Today

Transform your healthy actions into healthy habits.

Katrina Love Senn
August 3 2012
How To Make Beet Burgers (Vegan Recipe)

Sadly, many veggie burgers out there contain tons of junk, fake meat, and very few actual veggies.

Sara Jane Mercer
February 10 2013
Recipes

5 Signs A Hidden Food Sensitivity Is Sabotaging Your Health

If you'd asked me four years ago if I had food allergies, my answer would have been "definitely not." I considered myself to be a health nut. I had a...

Julie Peláez
June 12 2013
Recipes

My Morning Green Juice

Kris Carr's every morning green juice.

Kris Carr
November 1 2011
Mental Health

The Better Sleep Remedy You Can Drink Tonight

As a clinical herbalist, I find insomnia to be incredibly responsive to herbs. But it's also important to address the underlying cause. Here are both...

Maria Noël Groves
April 20 2016
Mental Health

5 Ways To Rewire Your Brain For Meaningful Life Changes

Contrary to popular approaches, this strategy involves more than just positive thinking or working hard.

Hilary Stokes, PhD, LCSW
November 26 2013

How To Heal Your Adrenals & Thyroid From An Eating Disorder

If you've ever had an eating disorder, you know they come with weird side effects.

Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 27 2017
Beauty

Can Coconut Oil Really Deliver? I Tested 14 Uses & Here's What I Found

To separate the "too good to be true" claims from the "wow, this is actually legit," I dove headfirst into the wild world of coconut oil as personal...

Allie White
July 29 2015
Food Trends

7 Benefits I Never Expected When I Went On A Raw Foods Diet

It really meant overhauling everything I ate and the entire way I lived.

Simone Samuels
July 23 2014