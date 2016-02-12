1459 results for

6 Secrets That Help My Clients Lose Weight

Surprisingly simple ways to help get the weight off.

#weight loss #food
Ronit Kalman, PhD
February 12 2016
Personal Growth

The Only 10 Things Standing Between You & The Life Of Your Dreams

Recently, I realized that fear was just an illusion I used to keep myself from pain, and it was something I could control from within.

#confidence #personal growth #fear
Kerissa Kuis, MBA
February 10 2016
Mental Health

10 Real People On What Finally Worked For Their Anxiety

Dogs, parking lots, and long runs for the win.

#journaling #yoga #Journey
Lindsay Kellner
June 1 2017
Personal Growth

20 Ways To Get In Touch With Your Body

Getting in touch with our bodies can be challenging sometimes.

#healing #beauty #happiness #gratitude #mind body connection
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
July 25 2014
Personal Growth

How To Make Healthy Habits Second Nature, According To Doctors Who Know

Temptation building, habit stacking, and more expert-approved strategies for helping your goals actually stick.

#empowerment #forgiveness #affirmations #brain
Stephanie Eckelkamp
January 6

8 Exercises To Unlock Your Calling

If you’re struggling with a crisis of imagination and you’re having trouble envisioning a calling that feels resonant with your soul, here are a few...

#visualization #personal growth #spirituality
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
January 28 2016

7 Feng Shui Tips To Help You Get More Of What You Want

As grateful as a person can be for all that she has, more seems to be what pretty much everyone wants. More money, more love, more wellness, more...

#balance #gratitude #abundance #feng shui tips #energy
Dana Claudat
July 15 2014

My 10-Year Marriage Ended. And Then I Started Dating Again ...

I woke up suddenly, feeling disoriented, knowing something was horribly, horribly wrong. I couldn't breathe. My chest was heavy, my head was fuzzy...

#love #relationships #breakup #personal growth
Julie Morey
January 26 2016

5 Ways To Deal With Unexpected Change

What is changing in your life right now? Is it a sudden change having to do with a happy milestone? Or was there a call in the middle of the night, an...

#healing #happiness #fitness #change #wellness
Alena Gerst, LCSW
July 7 2014
Integrative Health

7 Reasons Women Should Drink Less Alcohol

I never crashed a car or missed work. In fact, I won awards at work. But during a period of stress and depression, my nightly glass of wine — chopping...

#alcohol #disease #addiction #wellness
Ann Dowsett Johnston
July 1 2014
Spirituality

7 Ways To Soothe Stress & Anxiety (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

Answer this question: When you've had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, what's the first thing you do?

#anxiety #stress #relaxation #health #stress management
Dr. Susan Albers
December 30 2015
Integrative Health
11 Tips to Get a Good Night's Sleep

If you want to be healthy, be full of energy, maintain a stable weight, emit a radiant glow and stay positive, then sleep needs to be a non-negotiable...

#stress #aromatherapy #gratitude #meditation #almond milk
Claire Charters
October 19 2012
Women's Health

6 Natural Ways I Got My Period Under Control (After Years Of Issues)

Here are the six ways I naturally improved my period and changed my life

#hormones #fertility #health
Jennifer Aldoretta
December 18 2015
Functional Food

10 Powerful Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder + How To Use It

Touted as the new green tea, this superfood provides some amazing benefits.

#Herbs #tea #superfoods
Allison Young
December 7 2015
Food Trends

Is The Gluten-Free Trend Finally Over?

Yes, you can eat bread again. As long as it's sourdough...

#gluten #wellness #editor's pick #healthy foods
Lindsay Kellner
March 15 2017
Mental Health

Can Trauma Really Be Physically 'Stored' In The Body? Here's What The Experts Say

Here's what researchers, psychiatrists, and healers say.

#anxiety #stress
Stephanie Eckelkamp
October 9 2019