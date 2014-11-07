1459 results for

Healthy Weight

How To Shut Down Your Ego + Tap Into The Immensity Of Your Potential

In this moment, he was experiencing what the Stoics would call sympatheia —a connectedness with the cosmos. The French philosopher Pierre Hadot has...

#happiness #abundance #personal growth #creativity
Ryan Holiday
June 13 2016
8 Things I Learned From Being A Contestant On "The Biggest Loser"

As you might guess, my journey with my weight was not over when the show ended.

#happiness #personal growth #weight loss #body image #weight loss success
Isabeau Miller
July 16 2014
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

What Training Like A Navy SEAL Taught Me About Recovery

I made it through the most intense exercise experience of my life—50 hours at SEALFIT Koroko boot camp—because I trained hard and focused on my...

#training advice #breathing #fitness #meditation #yoga
Steve Costello
May 26 2016

The Secret To Finding "The One"

We're all on a mission to find "The One." That perfect partner who makes us feel enlightened, happy and whole from the inside-out.

#love #relationships #mindfulness #ego #self-acceptance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
October 16 2014
Functional Food

I Had An Absentee Father. Here's How I Forgave Him

My father and I didn’t speak for six years. After yet another heated argument, I moved overseas and cut him out of my life.

#healing #forgiveness #personal growth #anger #parenting
Thai Nguyen
October 12 2014
Mental Health

I Had Agoraphobia For 30 Years. Here's How I Healed

I was agoraphobic for 30 years before I finally pieced together a plan involving Buddhist practices that helped me escape.

#anxiety #healing #personal growth #panic attack #fear
Hal Mathew
October 9 2014
Mental Health
Personal Growth

Why Narcissists, Manipulators & Psychopaths Get Power

People with a "Dark Triad" tend to advance in their careers more quickly.

#relationships #career #work #authenticity #personal growth
Samantha Sutton, PhD
September 29 2014
Beauty
Functional Food

Fall Reset: Your Mini-Guide To A 1-Day Detox

Considering doing a cleanse this fall after a summer of indulgence?

#nutrition #personal growth #weight loss #cleanse #detox
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
September 22 2014
Wellness Trends

2012 MindBodyGreen Holiday Gift Guide

This year we partnered with some of our favorite wellness brands to bring you holiday gift ideas for better, healthier and greener living.

#slideshows
Partner Post
December 4 2012
Love

11 Things All Women Should Know About Real Relationships

What one woman has learned and wants others to know about love.

#love #relationships #happiness #vulnerability #fear
Corinne Dobbas
September 17 2014