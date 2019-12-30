1459 results for
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
Sea Goats, you're in for a treat.
Social Support Can Lead To Full Recovery Of Anxiety, Study Finds
We all need somebody to lean on.
Is Your Mindset Sabotaging Your Happiness? Here's What To Do
The key to happiness may paradoxically come down to accepting unhappiness, research has found.
A 20-Minute Morning Routine This Yoga Specialist Uses To Stay Grounded
Creating a morning self-care routine can transform your life.
What Is Ichigo Ichie? 10 Rules Of The Japanese Way To Happiness
Remember that each moment we spend is valuable.
Trying To Maintain A Healthy Weight? New Study Finds This Tea May Help
The tea, popular in South America, is an alternate source of caffeine that may well be able to add another thing to its benefits list.
Here's Scientific Evidence That Infrared Saunas Are Good For You
Feel free to justify your sauna habit, or to start one.
We're In A Loneliness Crisis. Here's Exactly What To Do About It
It's never been more clear that happiness is other people.
Healthy Sleep Patterns Can Reduce Stroke & Heart Disease, Study Finds
Quality sleep can prevent more than just a bad mood.
The Morning Routine Gabrielle Bernstein Loves For Getting Out Of A Rut
"Appreciating what you do have puts you in the right state of mind to receive better opportunities."
Science Suggests Eating Sugar Has Negative Effects On Our Ability To Think Straight
Can't seem to be productive? Blame the doughnuts!
This Might Be Our Most Powerful Tool For Better Blood Sugar Balance
Diabetes and pre-diabetes are some of the most pressing health issues facing the world today. They are dangerous, progressive diseases that are...
Thick Hair Found To Break More Easily Than Thin Hair In New Study
When it comes to hair health, you'd think the thicker, the better, right?
Having Purpose Is Linked To Better Health In These Two Stages Of Life
You're more likely to find meaning at certain points in your life, too.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 8, 2018)
New studies find that flu season lasts longer in cities where people live in close proximity, a baby aspirin a day could lower your risk of ovarian...
Prone To Irritation Around Your Eyes? You May Be Overlooking The Culprit
The answer is at your fingertips.
This One Habit Might Be The Secret To Continuing Having Great Sex As Parents
Time to brush up on your sweet-talk game, parents.
Should Anyone Eat More Protein Than What's Recommended? Study Says Yes
Because protein has been touted for its benefits, the anecdotal assumption seems to be "the more protein, the better."
Study Finds This Medication May Reduce Wrinkles & Even Skin Tone
There may be yet another ingredient to add to your glowy skin ritual.
Can Pollution Damage Your Eyes? New Study Says Yes
New study establishes a strong connection between fine particulate matter levels and an increased risk for glaucoma.