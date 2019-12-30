1459 results for

Spirituality
Mental Health
Personal Growth

Is Your Mindset Sabotaging Your Happiness? Here's What To Do

The key to happiness may paradoxically come down to accepting unhappiness, research has found.

#news #affirmations #depression
Sarah Regan
January 6
Integrative Health

A 20-Minute Morning Routine This Yoga Specialist Uses To Stay Grounded

Creating a morning self-care routine can transform your life.

#sleep #yoga #affirmations #superfoods
Claire Grieve
January 4
Personal Growth
Healthy Weight

Trying To Maintain A Healthy Weight? New Study Finds This Tea May Help

The tea, popular in South America, is an alternate source of caffeine that may well be able to add another thing to its benefits list.

#news #tea #superfoods
Eliza Sullivan
December 27 2019
Wellness Trends

Here's Scientific Evidence That Infrared Saunas Are Good For You

Feel free to justify your sauna habit, or to start one.

#Heart #metabolism
Lindsay Kellner
January 18 2018
Friendships

We're In A Loneliness Crisis. Here's Exactly What To Do About It

It's never been more clear that happiness is other people.

#anxiety #joy #depression #technology
Leigh Weingus
December 24 2017
Integrative Health

Healthy Sleep Patterns Can Reduce Stroke & Heart Disease, Study Finds

Quality sleep can prevent more than just a bad mood.

#news #sleep #Heart #mbgsupplements #brain
Abby Moore
December 18 2019
Spirituality

The Morning Routine Gabrielle Bernstein Loves For Getting Out Of A Rut

"Appreciating what you do have puts you in the right state of mind to receive better opportunities."

#manifesting #gratitude #journaling #Journey
Gabrielle Bernstein
October 5 2019
Mental Health
Integrative Health

This Might Be Our Most Powerful Tool For Better Blood Sugar Balance

Diabetes and pre-diabetes are some of the most pressing health issues facing the world today. They are dangerous, progressive diseases that are...

#news #Blood Sugar #intermittent fasting
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 11 2018
Beauty

Thick Hair Found To Break More Easily Than Thin Hair In New Study

When it comes to hair health, you'd think the thicker, the better, right?

#news #hair
Sarah Regan
December 11 2019
Personal Growth

Having Purpose Is Linked To Better Health In These Two Stages Of Life

You're more likely to find meaning at certain points in your life, too.

#news #joy #Purpose
Kelly Gonsalves
December 10 2019
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 8, 2018)

New studies find that flu season lasts longer in cities where people live in close proximity, a baby aspirin a day could lower your risk of ovarian...

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Caroline Muggia
October 8 2018
Beauty
Sex

This One Habit Might Be The Secret To Continuing Having Great Sex As Parents

Time to brush up on your sweet-talk game, parents.

#marriage #motherhood
Gigi Engle
December 7 2019
Healthy Weight

Should Anyone Eat More Protein Than What's Recommended? Study Says Yes

Because protein has been touted for its benefits, the anecdotal assumption seems to be "the more protein, the better."

#news #protein #organic food
Sarah Regan
December 4 2019
Beauty

Study Finds This Medication May Reduce Wrinkles & Even Skin Tone

There may be yet another ingredient to add to your glowy skin ritual.

#news #supplements #skin care #healthy aging
Jamie Schneider
December 2 2019
Integrative Health

Can Pollution Damage Your Eyes? New Study Says Yes

New study establishes a strong connection between fine particulate matter levels and an increased risk for glaucoma.

#news #toxins at home
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 29 2019