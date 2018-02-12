184 results for

Functional Food

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease

There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...

#stress #death #heart disease #wellness #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 13 2014
Integrative Health

7 Scientific Reasons You Should Listen To Your Heart (Not Your Brain)

And yet, haven’t we all felt moments when we were sure that joy, love, and appreciation emanated from our hearts?

#happiness #heart disease #personal growth #intuition
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 16 2013
Personal Growth

The 12 Best Health & Happiness Books Of 2014

Check them out, and let us know what you think!

#books #personal growth #inspiration #creativity
Anthony Schneck
December 30 2014
Integrative Health

11 Famous Vegetarians In History + What We Can Learn From Them

Last week Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Airlines, announced that he was giving up eating beef after studying its impact on the environment. This...

#vegetarian #richard branson #albert einstein #vegan #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 15 2014

Why Heavy Metal Detox Therapy Could Help Prevent Heart Disease

Maybe you know someone who has suffered a heart attack. You're concerned about their well-being, particularly if they're diabetic or suffered a large...

#healing #study #disease #heart disease #wellness
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 2 2014
Women's Health

Study Finds A More Accurate Blood Test To Predict Menopause In Women Over 40

These hormone levels can predict your final period 12 to 24 months out.

#news #healthy period #healthy aging
Abby Moore
January 22
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Best Health Books That Came Out In 2018

These are the best health books of 2018, including Resilient, The Longevity Diet, and How to Be Well.

#gluten #books #longevity #brain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 31 2018
Healthy Weight

Intermittent Fasting Results: Real People On How IF Changed Their Mood, Weight & Cravings

Intermittent fasting results, including stable energy levels, decreased inflammation, and no more cravings.

#Blood Sugar #intermittent fasting #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 4 2018
Integrative Health

Why Massages Really Do Keep You Healthy: A Cardiologist Explains

We've all seen it on TV or in a movie. The scene is tense and the patient is doing poorly. The doctor calls out urgently. Retractor! Scalpel!...

#healing #inflammation #heart disease #wellness #massage
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 16 2013

Why Tai Chi Can Help Just About Anyone: A Cardiologist Explains

It was impossible not to enjoy my first Tai Chi practice. Our guide and instructor, Bud, led a hike through glorious red mountains outside St. George,...

#tai chi #healing #mindfulness #mind body connection
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 13 2014
Spirituality

Survival Of The Firmest: What Your Erection Says About Your Health

Almost 400 years ago, English physician Thomas Sydenham wrote that “a man is as old as his arteries.” I can relate. As a cardiologist, my practice is...

#fitness #heart disease #sex #personal growth
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 27 2014

How The Food You Eat Changes Your Genes

Our progress in understanding human genes has been amazing and humbling. About 150 years ago, Gregor Mendel used pea plants to establish some rules of...

#inflammation #personal growth #weight loss #aging
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 23 2014

10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep Your Humility & Pride In Check

This week, I had two unusual events on the same day. I opened an envelope on my office desk and found a handwritten note from a hospital...

#gratitude #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 17 2014
Meditation

How To Manage Your Stress In 76 Seconds

A breathing method to balance your system.

#stress #breathing #meditation #personal growth
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 9 2013
Integrative Health

What You Need To Know About Radiation When You Fly

Maybe your business requires you to travel cross-country to consult. Perhaps you have an aging relative who lives far away and you fly frequently to...

#supplements #antioxidant #travel #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 25 2014

The 4 Spiritual Teachers Who Have Totally Revolutionized My Life

Whether you're doing the dishes or riding on the train, listening to their words or reading their texts can put you in positive mind space within...

#holistic healing #personal growth #spirituality
Rishma Petraglia
January 22 2017
Sex

Why Greens Are Good For Your Sex Life: A Cardiologist Explains

I may be guilty of overemphasizing the circulatory system, but sexual arousal is a vascular event: More blood, more fun; less blood flow, less fun.

#sex #kale
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 28 2013