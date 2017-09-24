1670 results for

Friendships

"I Love You, But I'm Not In Love With You" — What Does That Really Mean?

This feeling is the most common reason couples seek therapy.

#friendship #marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
September 24 2017
Sex

Ever Heard Of A Somatic Narcissist? 7 Signs You're Dealing With One

You know that person who thinks their good looks entitles them to privilege above others? Yeah, them.

#toxic relationships #dating
Suzannah Weiss
January 29
Personal Growth

10 Habits Of People Who Follow Their Dreams

People who are true to their purpose and are really successful didn’t always get there because they had the financial means to do so or were just...

#happiness #gratitude #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
Raquel Vasallo
June 23 2014
Motivation

5 Ways Meditation Can Help You Have Mind-Blowing Sex

Amazing sex may seem like an unlikely benefit of meditation, but let's just say that mindfulness may do much more for you than Viagra in the bedroom.

#relationships #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth
Emily Fletcher
January 5 2015
Parenting
Spirituality

It's Virgo Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...

#love #relationships #happiness #self-awareness #astrology
The AstroTwins
September 10 2017

How Meditation Will Transform The Way You Manage Your Time

Yes, I know that “not enough time” has become one of most repeated mantras in the XXI Century. But doesn’t it sound like an excuse?

#stress #meditation #stress management
Kathleen Zajac
May 30 2016
Meditation
Spirituality

The Year 2020 Is Super Unique In Numerology & This Is Why

After 2019's creative and emotional energy, 2020 ushers in more practical focus.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 2
Mental Health

What Your Anxiety Is Really Trying To Tell You

Anxiety is your body's way of trying to get your attention.

#anxiety #healing #personal growth #fear
Leslie Carr, PsyD
January 27 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Natrol

The Nighttime Routine Of A Mom Who Gets 8 Hours Of Sleep Per Night

Here's how this health coach and mom to a young toddler keeps sane and gets 8 hours of sleep—no matter what.

#sleep #stress #supplements #relaxation #wellness
Melissa Wood
August 28 2017
Recipes

Yes, Vegan Keto Recipes Do Exist: Here Are 12 Of Our Favorites

All of these recipes are meat-free, dairy-free, and low-carb to boot.

#news #plants #vegan #ketogenic #holiday
Sarah Regan
December 24 2019
Love

How To Have The Hardest Conversation In Your Relationship, From A Therapist

The one that's coming to your head right now? That one.

#marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
December 17 2019
Home
Love
PAID CONTENT FOR Ripple Foods

Feeling Stressed? 3 RD-Approved Tricks To Calm Down, Stat

You may not be able to change the weather or magically dissolve traffic, but these three tips will help you stay calm—no matter what.

#nutrition #happiness #protein #wellness #vegan
mindbodygreen
August 18 2017
Integrative Health
Home